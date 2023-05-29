WATCH: 'It's not about the Mrs!' - Granit Xhaka quizzed by fans about rumoured move from Arsenal to Bayer Leverkusen

Granit Xhaka clarified that his wife has nothing to do with his rumoured move from Arsenal to Bayer Leverkusen.

Xhaka quizzed about Leverkusen move

Clarified his wife had nothing to do with transfer

Thanked Gunners before playing Arsenal's final game

WHAT HAPPENED? Many fans quizzed Xhaka on his future after Arsenal played their final game of the season against Wolves on Sunday. The midfielder was asked about his rumoured move to Bayer Leverkusen in the summer and if his wife Leonita Lekaj was the reason for him ending his seven-year-long association with the Gunners. He responded: "It's not about the Mrs."

Reports in Germany have suggested that Lekaj is keen for the couple to return to Germany.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Incidentally, Xhaka met his wife while playing for Borussia Monchengladbach, and a return to Germany has always been a possibility. He also had a lengthy conversation with Leverkusen manager Xabi Alonso before making a final call on his future.

Ahead of Arsenal's final game against Wolves on Sunday, the Swiss international uploaded an Instagram story with the text "Thank you Gunners" written.

WHAT NEXT FOR GRANIT XHAKA? The former Arsenal skipper is likely to be announced as a Bayer Leverkusen player soon with the midfielder joining them as a free agent.