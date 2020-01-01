Gor Mahia’s Okello earns maiden South Sudan call-up ahead of Cameroon friendly

The forward is among the players who have been summoned for the Bright Stars' international engagements in October

Gor Mahia striker Tito Okello has earned a maiden call-up for South Sudan ahead of the African Cup of Nations qualifiers in October.

After accepting the call-up, Okello will first engage in an international friendly match against Cameroon in preparation for the upcoming qualifiers.

“To switch and play for South Sudan was not an overnight decision. It took me three years to think about it, consult before coming up with the final decision,” Okello told Kawowo Sports after he earned a maiden summon to the Bright Stars squad.

More teams

The former BUL FC, African Lyon, Benfica De Macau, KCCA FC and Vipers SC striker will be tasked to help South Sudan earn their first points in a group that has Uganda, Malawi and Burkina Faso.

Another Ugandan-born star who was called up by South Sudan is Uganda Revenue Authority (URA FC’s) goalkeeper Nafian Legason Alionzi, who is yet to completely decide on the matter.

“It is a big honour to be thought of for any national team duty. Personally I am honoured,” Alionzi told Kawowo Sports.

“But, I am yet to decide whether to change citizenship. I have to first sit down and recollect myself. I am to involve all the people around me, including my close family members.

“I will need time to come up with a good decision because it is a complex one. However, in the coming weeks, I will come up with the decision.

Busoga United midfielder Ivan Wani and Mbarara City’s striker Makuweth Wol are also part of the provisional squad announced.

In Group B, both Uganda and Burkina Faso have four points but the former are on top courtesy of a better goal difference. The Flames of Malawi have three points ahead of matchday three actions.

South Sudan’s provisional squad:

Goalkeepers: Nafian Legasson Alionzi, Michael Magut, Ramadhan Mayik,

Defenders: Hasoon James, Mutwakil Abdulkarim, Peter Manyang, Dominic Kornelio, David Omot, Aganya Akot, John Kuol, Yassir Duku,

Midfielders: Elia Senterlino, Samuel Tombe, Stephen Pawaar, Koang Thok, Obang Achulu, Emmanuel Lumeri, Daniel Samuel, Warabek Ateng Deng, Dominic Abui, Sebit Ajack, Wani Evans, Asad Musa.

Article continues below

Strikers: Jose Kuch, Jimmy Michael, Sabri Mutawakil, Justin Azom, Samuel Odwang, Godfrey Peter, Sabir Henry, Tito Okello, Makueth Wol.