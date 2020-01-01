Gor Mahia players 'psychologically disturbed' ahead of APR Rwanda tie in Caf Champions League

The Kenyan champions are not sure when they are leaving for their neighbouring country for the African assignment

Gor Mahia are set to undergo Covid-19 tests on Thursday morning, less than three days before they play APR Rwanda in their first preliminary round of the Confederation of African (Caf) Champions League.

K'Ogalo have been having internal wrangles in management, which is affecting the preparations for the team. It is not clear when the team will depart for their continental assignment.

"We are in the bus currently headed for Two Rivers where the Covid-19 tests will be conducted," a senior player who did not wish to be mentioned told Goal on Thursday.

"Until now, nobody has communicated to us when we are leaving. It is also psychologically disturbing since preparations start from the mind. The game is on Saturday, and we do not know what is happening.

"It is demoralizing, it is a shame for a big club like Gor Mahia facing these problems."

On Wednesday, the club's Secretary General Samuel Ochola conceded the team have no money when addressing the media on why he signed a letter allowing Football Kenya Federation (FKF) to sell their broadcast rights to StarTimes.

"Gor Mahia are participating in local and international football courtesy of FKF as the representative of Fifa in Kenya. Should Gor Mahia stop playing football because of an individual? No.

"It was never because I was being coerced, cajoled or blackmailed as the chairman purported yesterday. I have signed many documents for Gor Mahia as the Secretary-General and Head of the club’s Secretariat including contractual ones and I wonder whether these are also illegal under Article 15 of the club."

The Secretary-General also shed more light on the contentious issue of the money the clubs are set to receive from the FKF-StarTimes partnership.

"The chairman alleged that FKF has not disclosed the amount of cash in the StarTimes partnership.

"This is the summary; every club gets KSh10 million for league participation, the sponsor also footing bills on branding, pays for referees, and covers production cost.

"Today, the chairman of Gor Mahia, who also doubles up as the chairman of KPL, knows that KPL gives a fraction of this sponsorship.

"Gor Mahia are broke! We want to gather any available monetary support to reduce the gaping operational cost even if there are no kickbacks to individuals; it is for the sake of the club."