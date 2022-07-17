Gor Mahia expected to appoint former Uganda and Wydad Casablanca’s Desabre as coach

The club has been without a coach since parting ways with Andreas Spiers in early July

Football Kenya Federation Premier League side Gor Mahia are expected to appoint former Uganda head coach Sebastien Desabre as their new boss.

Gor Mahia are without a coach since parting ways with Spiers – who was appointed in February after the giants sacked Mark Harisson – and Desabre is leading the race to take over.

"Bar any miracle or obstacle, Desabre will be appointed as our next coach," a source at Gor Mahia told GOAL.

"We have analysed all the curriculum vitae on our desk and Desabre’s experience – both at the club and national levels – are convincing.

"You know, Gor Mahia will always look for a coach who has a continental pedigree because we always strive to compete against our African peers.

"While looking to achieve our continental goals, we cannot overlook the competitions on the local scene. The Premier League is where we must be dominant first before we strive to achieve our African dreams.

"That means we have to be as successful as possible at home, and for that to be achieved, we need an experienced man at the helm of our team.

"Tusker have been dominant in the previous two seasons. We need to get our house in order to fight for our space in the league. Our space is at the top of the hierarchy.

Length of Contract

The source said that, on the length of the contract of the new coach, it is the preference of the club to have a long-term agreement with their next boss.

"Continuity is what we have to establish at the club, and that can only happen when we tie the club and the coach together for some time.

"But again, if the performance goes south, we will be forced to find a better replacement to help drive the club forward. We should not focus so much on continuity and forget good performance."

Desabre has guided various top clubs in Africa, including Ivory Coast’s ASEC Mimosas, Esperance of Tunisia, Coton Sport of Cameroon, Algeria’s JS Saoura, current African champions Wydad Casablanca and Ismaily of Egypt.

The French tactician was in charge of Uganda Cranes between 2017 - after he succeeded Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic - and 2019 when he left.

He helped the Cecafa giants qualify for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt, where they were eliminated by Senegal in the Round of 16.