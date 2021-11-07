Gor Mahia conceded shocking, silly goal against Police FC - Harrison

Gor Mahia head coach Mark Harrison was left unimpressed with his charges after they conceded what he described as a "shocking" and "silly" goal in the Football Kenya Federation Premier League fixture against Kenya Police on Saturday at Kasarani Stadium.

After a drab first half that did not produce any goals, and it was the former champions who took the lead in the 54th minute when Boniface Omondi powered home from a header but the promoted side levelled the scores in the 60th minute when Clifton Miheso scored from close range.

Shocking goal

"I think Police FC might have thought it was Christmas day, how many chances did we miss? I don't know. Two chances in the first three minutes. If we count them I think we missed eight or nine real opportunities to score," Harrison told Goal.

"They had a couple of chances as well, they got a goal, I mean the goal we gave them. It was shocking, we should have put that ball out you know, what can I say? One [point] more, is better than nothing.

"The performance was decent, we should have buried the game before half-time. It is what I have been talking to the players the whole week and the previous one as well. We are keeping teams in the game and when we do so, they feel they have an opportunity to get something.

"We should have been 2-0, 3-0 up at half-time and finished them off in the second half with a couple more but we wasted our chances."

Defensive qualities are good

The tactician went on to laud the defense that has, to date, conceded two goals in the six matches they have played.

He has further insisted there was no laxity in Saturday's draw with the administrative side, and went on to promise improvement in the attacking department after the international break.

"There was no laxity from the players because at the end of the day the boys were determined to win the game. Even in the second half we created about three, four great opportunities," Harrison continued.

"But as I said, when teams sniff a chance, they keep coming... We then gave away a silly goal. From the defensive view, we gave away a shocking goal.

"After the international break, we should come back and keep winning. Being unbeaten is great, we have won four, drawn two, it is good but we have to work on our finishing, that's all.

"Defensive qualities are good, we have conceded only two goals in six games, one was a penalty and another one from a free-kick which is a joke. Defensively, we are in good shape, we should just learn to put away our chances."

K'Ogalo are currently top of the table with 14 points from six matches.