Gor Mahia appoint ex-Tusker coach Nkata on interim basis

Gor Mahia have appointed Uganda coach Paul Nkata on an interim basis until the end of the season.

The former FKF Premier League champions have settled on the former Tusker coach and he will be assisted by Peter Odhiambo, formerly working as the head coach for the youth team.

A source within K’Ogalo, who attended the meeting that passed the resolution, has confirmed to GOAL that Nkata, who won the Premier League title with Tusker in 2016, will arrive in the country early next week to start work.

Nkata to work on an interim basis

“It is true we have settled on Nkata to handle the team and he will work on an interim basis until the end of the season,” the source, who did not want to be named, told GOAL.

“We have talked to him and you all know Uganda is just here, they are our neighbours so we don’t have any problem with him coming, he will be here from next week to take over the reins.”

The arrival of Nkata ends the reign of British coach Mark Harrison and his assistant Sammy Omollo. The team has also fired the entire bench which includes goalkeeper trainer Jerim Onyango and team manager Jolawi Abondo.

“We have fired the entire bench, we want to start afresh, we believe it is good for Nkata to come with his own backroom staff,” the source continued.

Nkata was born and bred in Buganda, and the first time he set foot in Kenya was in 1986 when he signed for Volcano United as a defensive midfielder.

Apart from Tusker, Nkata has also handled a number of Kenyan clubs among them Muhoroni Youth, Nairobi City Stars, Kakamega Homeboyz, and Bandari.

His reign at Homeboyz ended prematurely after he was allegedly accused of match-fixing, prompting the coach to resign and return to his native Uganda.

Nkata will find Gor Mahia sitting in position five on the 18-team table with 27 points from 16 matches, six fewer than table-toppers Homeboyz. He will likely miss Gor Mahia’s next fixture against Nairobi City Stars on Sunday.