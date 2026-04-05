Good news for Barcelona ahead of the Catalan derby

Barcelona have received some good news ahead of Saturday’s Catalan derby against Espanyol at the Spotify Camp Nou, in La Liga’s 31st round.

The newspaper "Mundo Deportivo" reported that Barça manager Hans Flick is confident that Frenkie de Jong will be included in the squad for the derby, with the possibility of him featuring for a few minutes.

Frenkie de Jong continues his recovery from the muscle injury he sustained on 26 February during a training session at the Joan Gamper Sports City.

Flick’s plan for his Dutch player is for him to get some playing time against Espanyol and to be available for the German manager in the second leg of the Champions League quarter-final against Atlético Madrid on 14 April.

Barcelona top the La Liga table with 76 points after 30 matches.

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