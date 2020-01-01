‘Good luck brother’ - Kevin-Prince Boateng bids Barcelona’s Vidal farewell ahead of Inter Milan move

The versatile midfielder is close to joining ranks with the Nerazzurri

Fiorentina forward Kevin-Prince Boateng has taken to social media to send his good wishes to former Barcelona teammate Arturo Vidal as he nears joining Inter Milan.

The 33-year-old Chilean has been deemed surplus to requirements under new Blaugrana boss Ronald Koeman and the Catalan giants have been making moves to get him off their massive wage bill.

He has already arrived in the city of Milan to undergo a medical, with the official announcement of his signing imminent.

He will reunite with his former boss Antonio Conte, whom he played under at Juventus between 2011 and 2014 before joining Bayern Munich in 2015, and then Barcelona three years later.

Boateng and Vidal played together during the Ghanaian’s short loan spell at Barcelona from Sassuolo, where he featured four times in all competitions and won the league title.

Boateng sent his good wishes to Vidal in spite of the fact that he will be wearing the opposite colours of his former team AC Milan.

The Berlin-born player was on the books of the Rossoneri between 2010 and 2013 and a second spell in 2016, scoring 18 goals and providing 16 assists in 114 appearances, winning two titles.

"Even if you chose the wrong colours of Milan, good luck brother,” Boateng posted on Instagram.

Boateng’s future at Fiorentina is also uncertain as he does not look likely to feature in manager Giuseppe Iachini’s plans this season. He was not part of the Viola squad that opened the new Serie A season with a 1-0 win over Torino at the weekend.

He spent the second half of the 2019-20 season on loan at Turkish club Besiktas, scoring three goals and providing one assist in 11 outings. During the campaign’s first half, Boateng played 15 times for Fiorentina, scoring just one goal, which came in the season-opening 4-3 home loss by Napoli.

Boateng has been linked with a move to Spanish Segunda Division club Las Palmas where he played for during the 2016-17 season, scoring 10 goals and providing five assists as the Canary Islands club avoided relegation by eight points with a 14th place finish.