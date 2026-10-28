'I turned that anger into fuel' - Goncalo Ramos opens up on PSG frustration and Ruben Amorim call that convinced him to join Milan

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Portugal international Goncalo Ramos has lifted the lid on his high-profile departure from Paris Saint-Germain, revealing the depth of his frustration before sealing a move to AC Milan. The striker has enjoyed a revitalised start to life in Italy after becoming the Rossoneri's record signing during the summer transfer window.

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Frustration in the French capital

Ramos has shed light on the difficult final months of his tenure at Paris Saint-Germain, admitting that he had been seeking an exit as early as the winter transfer window. The Portuguese forward eventually completed a move away from the back-to-back Champions League winners in the summer, joining AC Milan for an undisclosed fee believed to be around €80m to become the most expensive signing in the Italian club's history.

Speaking about his initial attempts to depart the Parc des Princes, Ramos explained that the process was far from straightforward due to the timing. 'I wanted to leave PSG, but it's always more complicated in January,' he told Canal 11 in Portugal. 'It wasn't the best option, even though I wanted to leave in January. Now I understand better. PSG immediately said no, because they would have had to look for someone else. But Luis Campos assured me he would let me go this summer.'

The transition was also an emotional one for the 25-year-old, who had formed strong bonds with his compatriots in Paris despite his sporting grievances. 'It was difficult for me to leave PSG, because the group was truly fantastic,' Ramos noted when reflecting on the locker room culture. 'There were the three Portuguese players I spent all my time with. They knew I wanted to leave and, jokingly, told me to stay, even if only for the atmosphere. We've experienced so many truly exceptional moments in this life.'

Turning anger into motivation

The central issue for Ramos in France was the perceived lack of meritocracy regarding team selection. Having joined PSG from Benfica in the summer of 2023, the striker went on to make 131 appearances for the French giants, scoring 45 goals and providing 10 assists, yet he frequently found himself sidelined despite his output.

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Ramos was candid about the emotional toll of being a rotation player under Luis Enrique's system. 'Sometimes it was frustrating, I scored in four or five games in a row and I didn't start any of them,' the striker explained. 'A player in a good moment, he doesn't play, but I had to turn that frustration into motivation. They'll never be able to question my professionalism, my contribution, my determination. Of course, I was upset, but I turned that anger into fuel.'

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The Ruben Amorim influence

The arrival of Ruben Amorim as the new AC Milan head coach proved to be the decisive factor in the striker's choice of destination. Amorim, who has quickly implemented a more attacking philosophy at the San Siro, personally intervened to ensure that Ramos chose the Rossoneri over other potential suitors.

Recounting the final stages of the negotiations, Ramos highlighted how quickly the deal materialised once the managerial situation at Milan was resolved. 'During the World Cup, I was in contact with Jorge Mendes and Milan expressed interest,' he recalled. 'The coach, Ruben Amorim, arrived at Milan and called me. One morning, Jorge Mendes called me and told me the deal was done.'

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Finding freedom at San Siro

Life in Italy has provided Ramos with the platform he craved to display his full range of abilities. Under Amorim, the striker has been granted a more flexible role, allowing him to link play and involve himself in the build-up rather than just acting as a traditional target man. The Portuguese forward has made 11 appearances across all competitions for Milan this season, scoring three goals and providing one assist.

'My life is happy, in a serene atmosphere. I play more, at a club that gives me more space to express myself,' Ramos concluded while looking ahead to his future in Serie A. 'We enjoy playing. I play more for the national team, which is equally important and provides a different showcase. It's a source of pride.'