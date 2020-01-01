Golola explains why Vipers SC must return to winning ways after SC Villa setback

The Venoms’ coach wants his players to give him a quick response after they suffered a setback in their quest to win the league

Vipers SC coach Edward Golola has stressed the importance of his team returning to winning ways after they suffered a 1-0 defeat to SC Villa in the Uganda Premier League on Friday.

The Venoms lost courtesy of a second-half strike from Bashir Mutanda and the outcome ended cutting their lead at the top of the 16-team table to four points.

Golola has now admitted he was shocked they lost to Villa but believes the club has the resilience to bounce back from that defeat.

“We will bounce back from this. It should hurt. We certainly don’t want to lose anywhere, and it hurts, but this isn’t a 1-0 like any other,” Golola is quoted by the club’s official website.

“If we cannot pick ourselves up by being top of the league what will happen if we are not top of the league?”

“I know it’s a massive disappointment but what is important now is how we respond to that. We certainly shouldn’t let it consume us to the point it has any effect on us going forward, other than analysing the mistakes and correcting them.”

Golola also revealed Vipers lost against SC Villa because the Venoms were not efficient in the Jogoos' box.

“Football is won and lost in the boxes,” Golola continued, “They won in our box for being clinical with one chance they got. We had a couple of chances and attacking entries than them, and that was where we let ourselves down by not putting them away.

“It’s not that I blame my team. We are responsible for the things we did wrong on the football pitch; the decisions we didn’t get right.”

This was Villa’s second victory at Vipers' own backyard following their 3-1 win last season 2018/2019.

Despite the defeat, Vipers remained top of the league standings on 42 points although the lead was reduced following second-placed KCCA FC’s 1-0 win over Tooro United.