Golola: Ex-Vipers SC coach not in a hurry to return to dug out

The Venoms’ coach admits he has never returned to watch his side play after being sacked for the third time by the title-chasing side

Former Vipers SC coach Edward Golola has revealed he is not keen to return to manage a Uganda Premier League (UPL) club any time soon.

Golola was fired by the Venoms despite on January 23, the team leading the 16-team league table with Fred Kajoba coming in to take the top job at St. Marys Kitende.

“I have been approached by four top-flight clubs already but I’m still taking my time to decide the next course of action,” Golola is quoted by Daily Monitor.

“For now I want to first study each team that comes up with a proposal.”

He has been drafted on the Busiro team that is preparing to play in the Buganda Masaza tourney to work alongside Paul Kiwanuka but Golola is yet to give up on returning to league action.

“I want to work with a team that gives me full authority to mould the team into an outfit that I want. I want a team that allows me to build the kids as I did at Vipers only that they wanted immediate success,” Golola continued.

The tactician is “hurt and rueful” he left behind budding youngsters at Vipers such as Karim Watambala, Jackob Okao, Ahmed Amayo, and Bobosi Byaruhanga, whose talent he prays is not frustrated.

“At the moment I’m working toward improving my coaching weaknesses like set-piece artistry but if I’m to choose my next club, Wakiso Giants and Proline FC are not far from my ideal destinations,” Golola insisted.

Interestingly Golola has never returned to St Mary’s Stadium to watch any of Vipers’ matches under Kajoba and doesn’t expect a quick reunion.

“I did my best job and I loved the club but there was a lot of gossip at the team. I wanted to build a new team to dominate Ugandan football again but the administrators wanted trophies.

“They wanted school boys to graduate into professionals at the same time they bought experienced players which made my ambition complicated.”