Golden Boy Gavi proud to follow in Messi’s footsteps as Barcelona teenager emulates ‘best player in history’

Barcelona teenager Gavi has spoken of his pride at following in the footsteps of “best player in history” Lionel Messi as a Golden Boy winner.

Blaugrana starlet named best young talent

Joins an illustrious list of winners

Eager to win as many trophies as possible

WHAT HAPPENED? The 18-year-old midfielder has been recognised as world football’s brightest young star in 2022, with impressive progress at Camp Nou allowing him to emulate some iconic figures. Fellow La Masia academy graduate Messi won the coveted Golden Boy award back in 2005, while Pedri - another Barca starlet – claimed the top prize last season and the likes of Wayne Rooney, Paul Pogba, Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland figure on that particular roll of honour.

WHAT THEY SAID: Gavi has told Mundo Deportivo of seeing his potential recognised: “It is a source of pride to take over from Pedri and receive awards that Messi, who is a great reference and, for me, the best player in history, also won.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Gavi is already up to 66 appearances for Barcelona, while he is expected to be included in Spain’s squad for the 2022 World Cup and boasts 12 senior caps for his country. Outlining his ambition for the future, he said: “I want to win many titles with Barca and the national team.”

WHAT NEXT? International competition is next on the agenda for Gavi as Barcelona, who sit top of the Liga table in 2022-23, have entered a World Cup break and will not be back in action until December 31.