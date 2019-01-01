Golden Boy 2019: Joao Felix beats Sancho & Haaland to accolade

Atletico Madrid midfielder Joao Felix has been named the 2019 Golden Boy, after a strong start to his career at Wanda Metropolitano.

Felix joined Atletico for £113 million ($146m) back in July, after rising through the ranks at Benfica over the previous five years of his career.

The 20-year-old contributed 15 goals and seven assists to Benfica's cause last season, and has picked up from where he left off at the start of the 2019-20 campaign in Spain.

Felix has been a standout performer for Atletico, racking up 13 appearances across all competitions in total and scoring three goals.

The Portuguese has now picked up this year's Golden Boy award, ahead of Borussia Dortmund's Jadon Sancho and Red Bull Salzburg forward Erling Haaland.

More to follow.