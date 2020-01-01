Godin joins Cagliari from Inter on a three-year contract

The Uruguayan centre-back has completed a switch to Sardegna Arena after just one full season at San Siro

Diego Godin has joined Cagliari on a three-year contract after completing a free transfer from Inter.

Godin was officially unveiled at Sardegna Arena on Thursday night, having committed his future to the club through to 2023.

The 34-year-old leaves Inter after just one full season, during which he made 36 appearances for Antonio Conte's side across all competitions, scoring twice.

More teams

Godin, who moved to San Siro on a free transfer after leaving Atletico Madrid in the summer of 2019, helped the Nerazzurri finish second in Serie A and reach the Europa League final, forging a formidable partnership in the heart of the defence alongside Milan Skriniar.

He will now be tasked with helping Cagliari break into the top half of the table in the Italian top flight, with the club announcing his arrival via a lengthy statement on their official website.

"Cagliari Calcio are pleased to announce the signing of Diego Godin: the great defender from Uruguay joins Cagliari on a permanent deal until June 30th, 2023," the statement reads.

"Strong leadership qualities, overwhelming charisma: with Godin Cagliari acquires a player of absolute international level, one of the strongest central defenders, outstanding in the air, best known for his ability to tackle and anticipate opposition movements, and for marshalling the defence.

"Sardinia is in his destiny: “el Faraòn”, which continues the long tradition of Uruguayan players of Rossoblù, is married to Sofia, born in Cagliari and daughter of the beloved former midfielder Pepe Herrera.

"Welcome to the family, Diego!"

Godin took to social media to say his final goodbyes to Inter players, staff and supporters, writing on Twitter: “Thank you very much to the entire Nerazzurri family for the affection and respect received during this year.

“It has been an intense and atypical season for the situation we have experienced in the world but despite that I think we have done a good job and we have brought the team back to the top, fighting for important goals as it deserves.

Article continues below

“I carry the memory of all of you fans, who are truly the ones who make this club great. And of course with my teammates and all the people who work alongside the team day after day and who have always treated me with a smile! A hug and I wish you the best.”

The Uruguay international could be in line to make his debut for Cagliari when they play host to Lazio on Saturday.

Eusebio Di Francesco's side opened their latest Serie A campaign with a 1-1 draw away at Sassuolo last weekend, and will be aiming to produce an improved display against the Biancocelesti at Sardegna Arena.