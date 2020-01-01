Godfrey Oboabona returns to Twitter after seven-year hiatus

As one of his New Year resolves, the Super Eagles defender has rejoined the social media platform after a long term absence

Nigeria international Godfrey Oboabona has returned to Twitter after seven years of inactivity.

The defender joined the platform in September 2013, but went on break after his social media account was manipulated severally by unauthorised parties.

On Wednesday, however, the 29-year-old confirmed his reappearance which he claimed was part of his New Year resolutions.

“Hello world! I have returned to Twitter – one of my new year resolutions. This is my official account,” he tweeted.

Hello world! I have returned to @Twitter – one of my new year resolutions.🤣⚽️🔥 This is my OFFICIAL ACCOUNT. pic.twitter.com/rggCGgwjIM — Godfrey Oboabona (MON) (@oboabona) January 1, 2020

Oboabona, who was once linked to a move to Arsenal, played a key role in the Super Eagles’ third Africa Cup of Nations triumph in South Africa.

He then represented the country at the 2013 Fifa Confederations Cup and 2014 World Cup staged in Brazil before fizzling out of the international radar.

The ex-Sunshine Stars captain is set a move to an undisclosed team during January’s transfer window after spells at Rizespor, Al Ahli and Croatia topflight side Gorica