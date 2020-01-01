Goalkeeper Watenga claims match-fixing allegedly chased him from Sofapaka

The Ugandan star lasted only three months as a Batoto ba Mungu player after he had signed from Bunna FC

Goalkeeper Ismail Watenga has revealed match-fixing issues allegedly made him quit the former Kenyan Premier League (KPL) champions Sofapaka.

Watenga joined the KPL side on the last day of the transfer window before the 2019/20 season begun and was tipped to fill the void left by Justin Ndikumana. The Burundian, after a good season at Sofapaka, left for Bandari and Watenga was brought in to fill the void.

The Ugandan custodian did not last long as a Batoto ba Mungu player. He left in January just three months after joining the side.

He has now revealed why he did not last long at the 2009 league champions.

“I decided to quit Sofapaka due to match-fixing which I did not abide by while at the club. Several agents that included the club's officials approached me to give away matches,” Watenga said as he was quoted by Chimp Reports.

“I once refused a bribe of $20,000.

“I have big dreams as a goalkeeper and a bribe can't ruin my future dreams so I had to move and find another challenge elsewhere.”

Watenga was signed by Sofapaka from Bunna FC of Ethiopia. He is now clubless but a number of reports have linked him with a move to Premier Soccer League (PSL) giants Mamelodi Sundowns.

He is a two-time Ugandan Premier League (UPL) winner with Vipers SC, so his experience on the continent could be useful in Caf competitions.

Meanwhile, Vipers SC defender Rashid Toha has explained why he decided to switch his loyalty from Uganda to South Sudan.

Toha has never featured for Uganda in a competitive game but had been included in the U23 squad before. The former Onduparaka FC star qualifies to feature for South Sudan through his grandmother.

“I had to make that decision, I was being called up for regional tours and U23 games but missed out on the starting team on several occasions which made me believe that I can’t play for the senior team,” Toha told Football256.

“I had discussions with the national team coach of South Sudan and he is ready to give me a chance to prove myself, if it fails then I will regret it but if it’s positive then I will also be thankful for the decision.

“To be honest the South Sudan FA has been chasing after me for the last three years and I have been turning it down because I thought I will be of help for the national team of Uganda which wasn’t the case.”

The defender has not prominently featured for the UPL champions as he has been suffering from an injury.

“To be honest, it’s disappointing because of the knee injury I got when I had just joined because people expected a lot from me," he concluded.

“But I am happy to have won the league because it’s a dream come true, hopefully, next season is better.”