Goalkeeper Onyango defends Mamelodi Sundowns’ transfer business

While Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates are busy rebuilding their squads, the Brazilians have not been too active

Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper Denis Onyango has explained why he thinks signing just a few players is ideal for Masandawana.

Sundowns have signed Sipho Mbule from SuperSport United, Moroccan defender Abdelmounaim Boutouil and Abubeker Nassir who joined their pre-season camp last week.

Chile international midfielder Marcelo Allende is reportedly on his way to Chloorkop from Uruguayan side Montevideo City Torque.

“We just need to instil the same mentality to the new players and keep working hard because we know it is going to be a very difficult season,” Onyango told Sowetan Live.

“Of course, it is good to have the same numbers, maybe two or three new players, because it also helps the coaching staff to have continuity – how we behave as a team with or without a ball... I hope it is going to help us to continue where we stopped last season and we are looking forward to the first game of the season.”

Sundowns’ current transfer business is a departure from last season when they signed seven players after having welcomed 14 players the previous term.

Their rivals Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates have signed a number of players with each club so far having seven new arrivals while also hinting at adding more.

Onyango says they are closely monitoring their rivals' signings to appreciate the kind of competition they should expect next season.

“We don’t normally focus on other teams but of course, we also try to look and see who is new, where and to also strengthen ourselves individually and also as a team,” said Onyango.

“We won the league for the last five seasons and we know everyone wants to stop us, but we are also working hard to win it for the sixth time.”

The Brazilians have released George Maluleka and Sibusiso Vilakazi who have respectively signed for AmaZulu and TS Galaxy.