Goalkeeper Ochan assesses AFC Leopards' season, reveals he is learning karate

The undisputed number one choice between the sticks for Ingwe had a good run before the season's suspension

AFC Leopards goalkeeper Benjamin Ochan has revealed he is learning Karate as believes the season was better compared to the previous one.

Ochan joined AFC Leopards at the beginning of the abandoned season and went on to record 13 clean sheets.

The custodian, now in Uganda, said he has had to learn Karate as well as engaging in training regimes which keeps him fit.

More teams

“Life without football is tough because we are used to going to training then playing during the weekend but now you wake up and do housework and keep fit,” Ochan said during an interactive session with fans on AFC Leopards Facebook page.

“But anyway, this pandemic is real, life is tough and it feels like being in a prison. You know there is a total lockdown in Uganda and you have nowhere to go.

“I am learning karate by the way. Every morning I get on my bike and ride to the gym where we are working initially, it was just within my neighbourhood but now it is quite far about 20 kilometres.

“I do my karate and exercises that make me fit from Monday to Friday. I cannot say I am very fit but I can say I am 70% fit.”

The Uganda star assessed Ingwe's season which was his debut campaign in the Kenyan Premier League (KPL), revealed aborted targets and where he thinks the team might be next season.

“We had positives and negatives,” said the goalkeeper.

“The negative side of it is that we hoped to win the league but it has not been possible due to a number of factors but we had also aimed at finishing above position, however, but it was also not possible too due to Covid-19.

“The positive side of the season is that I think we have gelled well as a team, there is something to build on with a lot of youngsters coming through and the teamwork.

“There is love in the team and the support from the fans is amazing. We also worked tirelessly in the season as I believe we have something to build on.

Article continues below

“AFC Leopards finished 11th last season and we were number six this season with nine games left to go. I believe from the nine games, a top-three spot was very much possible.

“Climbing up the table is a promising thing and maybe next season we will be number one because AFC Leopards are a big team.”

Ochan's confidence of a better 2020/21 season echoes similar statements made by his head coach Anthony Kimani and the club's chairman Dan Shikanda.