Goalkeeper Lukwago reveals KCCA FC's plans to counter BUL FC threat

The sides will be meeting at Kyabazinga Stadium as the Uganda Premier League resumes from its January-February break

Kampala Capital City Authority captain Charles Lukwago has revealed how they have planned to down BUL FC during a Ugandan Premier League encounter on Friday.

The Kasasiro Boys will face the Jinja club as the Premier League returns after a break that spread between January and February and Lukwago, who was part of the Ugandan African Nations Championship squad, says they have a clear plan to pick up maximum points away from home.

"We know the threat that BUL possess, and we know how our last encounter went," the goalkeeper said according to Sports Nation.

"They are a good side with a good playing style and decent squad but we have tried to do some research on them and we need all the points to be competitive again so we will try all we can to win.

"We did not play the two fixtures with them last season, but a lot of things have changed since last campaign and we are ready to get the win."

The Premier League winner added the unavailability of some players should not be a major factor to worry them as those who will be given starting positions ought to rise to the occasion.

Julius Poloto, Sadat Anaku, Dominic Ayella, John Revita, and Gift Ali are injured while Sam Ssenyonjo, Musa Ramathan, Kizza Bukenya, Steven Sserwadda, and Andrew Kawooya are with the U20 national side preparing for the African Cup of Nations in Mauritania.

"We are going to miss some of our colleagues who are injured, but it’s an opportunity for the rest to come in and take the chance with both hands," the Uganda star said.

"We have a lot of good players and it is just a matter of getting the opportunity to show what they can do."

Lukwago's head coach Mike Mutebi also talked about the injury crisis but remained confident the available ones are capable to bring home the points.

"It will be a little bit tough for us, we shall miss a couple of starters for the game and we shall also miss players like Anaku and Ayella and others who have been out for long,” said Mutebi.

"But we have to try and negotiate the fight that will be presented for us, it is not going to be an easy game [against BUL] they have always given us a couple of problems.

"But I think we have enough in our armoury to negotiate that challenge."

The Kasasiro Boys are fifth and will need the points against BUL in order to remain as competitive as possible in a season that is promising to be a tight one.