GOAL50 2022: Erling Haaland vs Kylian Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland are two of the most lethal goal-getters in the world game, but which of the pair will get your vote in GOAL50?

This year’s GOAL50 needs the GOAL readers to cast your votes to settle the biggest debates around the world’s greatest players.

Two players in hot contention to win the men’s GOAL50 for 2022 are Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland, the pair who have the potential to replace Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi as the figureheads of their generation.

Comparisons with Pele weren’t too far-fetched for Mbappe during the last World Cup, when his dribbling, speed and goals were influential in taking France to the title.

He won the Fifa Young Player of the Tournament award, and even netted Les Bleus’ fourth in their 4-2 victory over Croatia—becoming the first teenager since Pele in 1958 to net in the final.

Since then, the precocious talent has blossomed into one of the world’s finest, winning four consecutive Ligue 1 Golden Boots, als well as the league’s Player of the Year award on three separate occasions.

This World Cup may be confirmation of his status as the world’s top talent.

Haaland, who of course won’t be featuring in Qatar, might have something to say about that…and he’s sure to be a popular pick with the GOAL50 voters.

After winning the Bundesliga Player of the Year award and the Champions League Golden Boot in 2021, he signed for Manchester City for a bargain €60 million this year and has subsequently been busy eviscerating Premier League defences.

It took him just eight games to score his first three top flight hat-tricks—beating Michael Owen’s record of 48 games—and his well-rounded skillset, ability to finish with both feet and lightning pace make him the finishing piece of Pep Guardiola’s dream team.

Will it be Mbappe or Haaland who gets your GOAL50 vote?

Voting is open from November 15 until December 18. It couldn't be easier, so get voting!

Remember, it's not our list, it's yours.



