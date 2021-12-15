'Thank you for the memories' - GOAL Africa fans react after Aguero retires from football
Sergio Aguero has been out of action since suffering what was later diagnosed to be a heart issue while playing for Barcelona against Deportivo Alaves in October.
Barcelona later announced that their medical team identified the discomfort to be an arrhythmia - a condition in which the heart beats irregularly - and that the Argentine forward would be out for three months.
Less than two months later, the striker has had to call time on his career as further tests have shown that he cannot continue to subject himself to the rigours of professional football
A teary and emotional Aguero announced his retirement at a news conference on Wednesday, joined by Barca president Joan Laporta.
Emotions have poured in for the striker whose heroics at boyhood club Independiente in Argentina, Atletico Madrid and Manchester City made him a football icon in his time.
Clubs, players, coaches and key football figures have wished the striker well after his statement, while fans have taken to social media to show love to the Barcelona striker.
GOAL brings you some of the best messages from fans of one of world football's most popular figures.