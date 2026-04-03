Go Ahead - NAC likely to be relegated: major implications for the rest of the season

De Telegraaf believes that the match between Go Ahead Eagles and NAC (6-0) will be replayed following the ‘passportgate’ scandal. The newspaper argues that, according to the regulations, the KNVB has no other choice.

Three weeks ago, the podcast De Derde Helft suddenly revealed that Go Ahead Eagles full-back Dean James was not eligible to play in the match in Deventer.





The left-back holds an Indonesian passport, as he is also an international for that country. When he took on that nationality, his Dutch passport expired, meaning he required a work permit to play. He did not have one.

Whilst the league board indicated, in response to NAC’s challenge of the 6-0 defeat against Go Ahead, that it intended to uphold the result, it remains to be seen whether that intention can stand.

“If the professional football prosecutor concludes that Dean James was not eligible to play, then the league board will probably not be able to ignore the request to replay the match on the basis of the regulations,” writes the newspaper.

“The KNVB regulations include a provision stating that ignoring such a request does not apply if promotion or relegation is at stake. And whether it will remain limited to that one match is also still open to question.”

De Telegraaf also reports that NAC, Heracles and TOP Oss are currently being looked down upon. The three clubs attempted to gain a sporting advantage from ‘passportgate’, something for which they are being heavily criticised by the other professional football organisations in the Netherlands.



