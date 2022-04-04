Gnabry contemplating Bayern Munich exit amid Real Madrid & Liverpool transfer interest

Bayern Munich star Serge Gnabry is contemplating a summer exit amid transfer interest from Real Madrid and Liverpool, GOAL can confirm.

Gnabry has been a key player for Bayern since joining the club from Werder Bremen in 2017, recording 61 goals and 40 assists in 163 games.

The 26-year-old has won 10 trophies at Allianz Arena, including three Bundesliga titles and the Champions League, but speculation over his future is now raging as he approaches the final year of his contract.

What's the situation?

GOAL understands that Bayern have been trying to tie Gnabry down to fresh terms but are not yet close to reaching any kind of renewal agreement.

The Germany international wants to make sure he is making the right decision with regards to how he continues his career, with sporting goals and personal achievements equally as important to him as financial gain.

Julian Nagelsmann expressed his desire to keep hold of Gnabry at a press conference last week, with the Bayern boss telling reporters: "He has everything a player needs and a coach likes. In the end, it's a matter of negotiation between the club and the player, but I'm sure we'll fix it. I'd like to keep him."

Bayern are aware that they will have to make Gnabry one of their highest-paid players in order to retain his services, but getting his current €8 million (£7m/$9m) per-year salary off their books could actually be in their best interests as they look to balance their accounts amid the economic uncertainty caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Madrid make contact with Gnabry

GOAL has learned that Madrid have already contacted Gnabry's representatives to discuss his availability, having followed his progress at Bayern closely over the last five years.

It has been reported that the former Arsenal attacker might be convinced to head to Santiago Bernabeu so he can reunite with former Bayern team-mate David Alaba.

Gnabry remains close friends with Alaba and has visited the defender in Spain regularly since his move to Madrid last summer.

Liverpool & Juventus also in the hunt

Madrid are not the only club interested in Gnabry, though, as GOAL can confirm that Liverpool and Juventus are also keeping a close eye on his situation at Allianz Arena.

Liverpool have identified Gnabry as a potential replacement for Mohamed Salah, who is being linked with a transfer amid similar struggles to negotiate a new contract at Anfield, with Jurgen Klopp thought to be a keen admirer of the Bayern attacker.

Juventus, meanwhile, have set their sights on Gnabry as they scour the market for players edging towards free agency, and could look to arrange an initial loan deal when the summer window opens.

