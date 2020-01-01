'Glorious days at Wankulunkuku will be back' - Express FC CEO Mwesigwa

The former league champions have already signed four players in preparation for the new campaign

Express FC Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Isaac Mwesigwa has promised the club's fans the good old days will be back.

The Ugandan Premier League side is restructuring for the new season, hoping to push for top honours. The last time the team won major silverware was way back in the 2011/12 season when they bagged the league title.

"The fans from feedback on the social media platforms are really enjoying the ride and we are not done yet," Mwesigwa told the Express FC website.

"Fans should be patient as we are rebuilding skillfully with the purpose of reviving the glorious days at Wankulukuku and with their support, the good times will be revived."

The six-time league champions have already signed four players to bolster their squad. Goalkeeper Cryspus Kusiima was the first to be brought on board to strengthen the department, signing a two-year contract in the process. His compatriot Denis Otim also joined on a four-year deal.

Another signing was defender Richard Bbosa who was acquired on a four-year deal as well, with creative midfielder Abel Eturude getting a two-year deal.

After signing, the 21-year-old Bbosa, explained he has come to help the team solve the problem at the back.

"I know about last season’s leakage at the back which is rather unfortunate and no defender would want to be a part of that," the defender said.

"However, for us to have a solid backline everyone has to come to the party, it takes two to tangle."

Express depended on Issa Lumu and Arthur Kiggundu. Bbosa’s signing is expected to make the partnership even better.

Head coach Wasswa Bbosa will be keen to have strong defenders after the club conceded 37 goals in the abandoned season.

"I have joined Express to ensure we don’t concede and also work together as a team so that we can win the league next season,” Bbosa continued.

Express have also been linked with Faisal Ssekyanzi, Steven Luswata and Godfrey Lwesibawa.

Murushid Juuko, Abel Eturude and Enock Walusimbi are some of the defenders that coach Bbosa is also targeting to strengthen the team even more.