'I'm surprised it's not been renewed yet' - Ex-Liverpool defender Glen Johnson urges Reds to rethink Alexis Mac Allister contract stance as midfield overhaul looms

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Former Liverpool right-back Glen Johnson has questioned the Anfield hierarchy's reluctance to hand Argentina midfielder Alexis Mac Allister a contract extension amid reports of an upcoming engine-room rebuild. Despite remaining tied down until June 2028 after arriving from Brighton in 2023, the 27-year-old faces an uncertain future on Merseyside.

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Former defender questions Anfield hierarchy

Johnson is baffled by the Merseysiders' refusal to reward their consistent South American playmaker with fresh terms, warning that rival clubs would "bite your arm off" to sign him. Although the World Cup winner turned down a summer exit and has scored four goals in 13 outings this season, club chiefs have declined to extend his deal. Instead, officials are leaning towards selling him in the summer of 2027.

Midfield colleagues rewarded before Argentine

Having signed a five-year deal upon leaving the Amex Stadium three years ago, Mac Allister revealed in September that he was "very, very sad" after management informed him they were not in a position to offer an extension. His frustration grew after watching midfield partners Ryan Gravenberch and Dominik Szoboszlai pen new long-term deals while he was overlooked.

Speaking in an interview with Betfred, Johnson expressed his disbelief at the impasse: "I am surprised. He's always solid, he's never terrible and he's a great player in Liverpool's team. I really like him as a player and Alexis has openly said that he wants a new contract because a couple of the other players have had their contracts renewed and he hasn't. He's clearly as shocked as us."

Summer rebuild threatens playmaker stay

According to Sky Sports Switzerland, Anfield recruitment chiefs have informed the Argentine of their plans to invest heavily in at least one marquee midfield signing at the end of the campaign, meaning his request for a new deal will be rejected despite his commitment to staying.

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Addressing the midfielder's importance to the starting XI, Johnson added: "If you're good enough to start every week, then he's surely somebody that you want to keep. He does everything well and other top teams would bite your arm off for him, so I'm surprised it's not been renewed yet.

"Maybe there's internal information that we're not aware about, but as a player and how much he helps the team, then I think they need to keep him."

Reigning champions visit Anfield next

While doubts persist over his long-term future beyond this season, Mac Allister remains a vital cog on the pitch for head coach Andoni Iraola. Having only featured off the bench during Wednesday's Carabao Cup penalty shootout victory over Chelsea, the Argentine is expected to return to the starting line-up this weekend. Liverpool host reigning Premier League champions Arsenal in a blockbuster matchday nine showdown on Sunday.