'Give me a chance and I will perform for you' - Striker Ocen to Uganda coaches

The striker is hungry to prove he has what it takes to help his country perform well

Uganda striker Ben Ocen has promised to help the team perform well in the African Nations Championship (Chan) if he makes the final squad.

The Police FC forward is among the 28 provisional players who are preparing for the biennial competition that will be held in January 2021 in Cameroon. The attacker has further stated the training is going on well and he is learning to ensure he helps the East Africa nation in the forthcoming assignment.

"I am so happy again to be recalled on the national team, the training is going on well and we are learning a lot from our coaches," Ocen said.

"Looking at Chan as a player, I feel, if given the opportunity to go express my talent according to what I have learned and what am still learning from our coaches, it will help me be a greater player and help my team to perform very well as we go for Chan games."

Meanwhile, Cranes are sweating over the fitness of striker Muhamad Shaban who limped off from training on Wednesday.

The Vipers SC striker reportedly sustained a hamstring injury but will be assessed further.

The attacker had just made a return to football after a knee injury kept him out of action for 18 months.

The Johnathan Mckinstry-led charges will leave the country for West Africa where they will take part in a pre-Chan tournament that will also involve hosts Cameroon, Niger and Zambia. The competition will be played between January 1-7.

In the Chan competition, Uganda is in Group be alongside defending champions Morocco, Rwanda and Togo.

Uganda Cranes provisional squad

Goalkeepers: Joel Mutakubwa (Kyetume), Nafian Alionzi (URA), Tom Ikara (Police)

Defenders: Eric Ssenjobe (Police), Aziz Kayondo (Vipers), Derrick Ndahiro (SC Villa), Paul Willa (Vipers), Ashraf Mandela (URA), Halid Lwaliwa (Vipers), Mustafa Mujuzi (Kyetume), Patrick Mbowa (URA), Murushid Juuko (Express), Muhamood Hassan (Police)

Midfielders: Shafiq Kagimu (URA), Tony Mawejje (Police), Bobosi Byaruhanga (Vipers), Karim Watambala (Vipers), Saidi Kyeyune (URA), Hassan Ssenyonjo (Wakiso Giants)

Forwards: Ben Ocen (Police), Ibrahim Orit (Vipers), Vianne Ssekajugo (Wakiso Giants), Joseph Ssemujju (BUL), Joachim Ojera (URA), Milton Karisa (Vipers), Stephen Mukwala (URA), Mohamed Shaban (Vipers), Ivan Bogere (Proline)