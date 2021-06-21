Gilmour ruled out of Scotland's final Euro 2020 group game against Croatia following positive Covid-19 test

The Chelsea midfielder will have to spend the next 10 days in self-isolation, meaning his European Championship journey could now be over

Billy Gilmour has been ruled out of Scotland's final Euro 2020 group game against Croatia after testing positive for Covid-19.

Gilmour was left on the bench for Scotland's disappointing 2-0 defeat to their Czech Republic in their opening fixture at the European Championship, but Steve Clarke drafted the 20-year-old into his starting XI for their subsequent clash with England.

Scotland battled to an impressive 0-0 draw at Wembley to keep their hopes of progressing to the last 16 alive, with Gilmour producing a man-of-the-match display, but he will now be forced to go into quarantine after contracting coronavirus.

What's been said?

The Scottish Football Association (SFA) has confirmed that the midfielder will sit out the meeting with Croatia at Hampden Park on Tuesday night after the latest round of medical checks in the national team camp.

"The Scottish FA can confirm that a member of the Scotland national team playing squad, Billy Gilmour, has tested positive for Covid-19," the official SFA statement reads.

"Having liaised with Public Health England since the positive test was recorded, Billy will now self-isolate for 10 days and therefore miss tomorrow’s UEFA Euro 2020 Group D match against Croatia at Hampden."

How many games could Gilmour miss?

Scotland still have an outside chance of reaching the knockout stages as one of the four best third-placed teams in the six groups if they beat Croatia.

However, even if they make it through, Gilmour will play no part in the round of 16, which will kick off on June 26 and end three days later.

It is not yet known who the third-placed teams could face in the next stage, but if Scotland were to advance to the quarter-finals, the Chelsea star could be eligible to return subject to a negative Covid-19 test - with the last-eight ties due to begin on July 2.

