Giggs: Wales are a match for anyone at Euro 2020

The former Red Devil is confident his nation can take it to the best sides at the tournament next year

Wales manager Ryan Giggs believes his side at their best can match up with anyone at Euro 2020.

After scraping through qualifying, Wales have been drawn in Group A alongside Italy, Turkey and Switzerland for the tournament.

Having reached the semi-finals under Chris Coleman in 2016, Giggs is hopeful Wales can produce a similar run, willing all of his players stay fit and healthy.

"We want to take our chance, just like in 2016," Giggs told the BBC. "It's not easy, you have to get the momentum like we did in France.

"You hope that come June you have a group of healthy players to choose from and if we have that we're a match for anyone."

Wales will play in Azerbaijan twice during the group stages, a place they are familiar with thanks to their qualifying campaign.

Happy with where his side will be playing, Giggs joked that he's hoping Italy will play their reserves when they face each other in their third and final group game.

"Logistically it's Baku, Baku, Rome so for us and the fans it's much better, we've got experience of being in Baku, we know what is like," Giggs said.

"Switzerland are a good team, I watched their progress, they were in with the Republic of Ireland and Denmark, a talented team.

"Turkey were in a group with France and Iceland, so to come out of that they've done well, and of course Italy were fantastic in qualifying, winning every game, that'll be tough obviously.

"Italy are the stand-out team in our group. It won't be easy but if we have all our players we'll compete against all of them.

"I've got bad memories and good memories of playing in Rome. Hopefully when we play Italy they will have six points already and will play the reserves."

Wales are undefeated across their past six games and secured their place at Euro 2020 after 2-0 wins against Azerbaijan and Hungary.

At Euro 2016, Wales topped a group containing England and beat Belgium 3-1 in the quarter-finals before falling to eventual champions Portugal 2-0 in the semi-finals.

Giggs replaced Coleman at the helm in 2018 after previous coaching experience at Manchester United.