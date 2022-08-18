Giggs' explicit poem read in court as trial of ex-Man Utd star continues

The ex-Man Utd star is accused of assaulting his ex-girlfriend

A series of explicit messages written by Ryan Giggs were read in court on Thursday. Giggs is on trial after being accused of controlling and assaulting his former girlfriend, Kate Greville, and striking her younger sister Emma.

The trial has been ongoing, with jurors previously hearing allegations that Giggs verbally abused and assaulted Greville, including allegedly headbutting her and allegedly throwing her out of a hotel room naked.

Giggs has denied all charges and, on Thursday, messages dating back to 2013 were read in court as part of the trial.

What did the messages say?

In a selection of messages from 2017 in which Greville called Giggs "my best friend", the former Manchester United star replied: “I love you more than all my Premier League appearances, which is a lot.”

He went on to describe Greville as a "painting, supermodel, thoroughbred, an absolute dream".

Giggs was also asked to clarify a message that said, "I'll stalk you like mad", with the Welshman telling the court that the idea was "common in our relationship", adding: "It meant we were checking up on each other".

After Giggs turned up unannounced during difficult moments in their relationship, the former Wales boss claimed Greville was "happy I had fought for us and I'd persisted".

What did Giggs write in his poem?

In a series of text messages exchanged in 2017, the duo wrote poems to express their admiration.

The conversation began with a message from Greville that read: "You make my heart flutter because you are a nutter.

"Every day you do me proud not just because you are well endowed."

The next day Giggs replied: "My darling Kate. Unequivocally our love was fate. I fell in love with you at first sight. I remember cos I was as high as a kite. Those beautiful eyes made me shiver. I'm not going to lie I think of you I dream of you. Can't help thinking pulling you was my greatest ever coup.

"That stomach those abs, those pictures you send so I can keep tabs. You make me feel funny down there. Especially when you're there and you look up and stare. I am beginning to think you are always right. That's OK it will keep us tight. I'm gonna end by saying you are my love, my friend, my soul. And most of all you believe in me which makes me as hard as a totem pole."