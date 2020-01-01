Donnarumma urged to consider Premier League move as Milan are 'years' from success

Former Italy goalkeeper Gianluca Pagliuca believes the current national number one should take any chance that comes his way to move to England

Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma should seriously consider any offers from Premier League clubs, Italy great Gianluca Pagliuca says.

Donnarumma has made 166 Serie A appearances for the Rossoneri since first breaking into the side in 2015-16 at the age of just 16.

Now 21, the Italy keeper has won only one trophy - the 2016 Supercoppa Italiana - and Milan appear far from challenging for major honours, having been seventh in the table when the league season was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

His contract expires next year and there has been speculation Milan could attempt to sell him in 2020 to avoid losing him for nothing, with Chelsea among those rumoured to be interested.

Pagliuca thinks his compatriot should jump at the chance to further his career with a club who are in a stronger position to challenge for the biggest trophies.

"He's very close to Milan, he would like to stay, but he needs to be careful," Pagliuca told TMW Radio. "It will be years before they win something important. There are other teams who are clearly ahead. You have to think about that.

"If a great offer came in, I would think about it, especially if it came from the Premier League. If I were him, I'd aim to go to the Premier League."

Donnarumma however has said he is not distracted by transfer rumours, and in March reaffirmed his commitment to Milan.

"The Rossoneri colours mean a lot to me, because I grew up here," the 21-year-old said in a Q&A on the club's official channels. "I have always been a Milan fan and I can't help but give my best for this shirt."

Serie A is yet to outline clear plans to resume the 2019-20 season, which has been on hold since March, with Italy having recorded more than 215,000 Covid-19 cases and close to 30,000 deaths.

Pagliuca believes the season should be ended, much like it has in France and the Netherlands, and a new campaign started in September.

"If I were still a player, I'd be afraid, but not for me – for my loved ones. I'd suspend everything," he said. "Now, there are fewer infections and more possibilities of resuming. But I would shelve this season, without assigning titles, and start again in September."