Gian Piero Gasperini heaps praise on Roma’s homegrown starlets as Emanuele Lulli and Niccolo Pisilli inspire thrilling comeback win over Cagliari

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Gian Piero Gasperini has hailed the resilience and youth academy products of his Roma side following a dramatic 4-2 victory over Cagliari at the Stadio Olimpico. Despite falling behind early on, the Giallorossi mounted a spirited fightback to secure three vital points in their pursuit of the Serie A summit.

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Homegrown heroes spark Giallorossi resurgence

The Stadio Olimpico witnessed a throwback to the glory days of Francesco Totti and Daniele De Rossi as local academy products Emanuele Lulli and Niccolo Pisilli both found the net. Their contributions turned the tide in a match that looked to be slipping away after a sluggish start following the club’s recent exploits against Napoli. Gasperini admitted that losing key figures like Mile Svilar, Manu Kone, Paulo Dybala, and Lorenzo Pellegrini has forced him to rely on the same core group, making the contributions from Lulli and Pisilli even more vital for the club's momentum

Gasperini was quick to point out the significance of these young players stepping up during a period of heavy rotation and physical strain. "They gave us an incredible hand. It was a difficult match, as many still had the dregs of the post-Napoli game in them. Fatigue certainly weighed on us, especially in the second half, but then the changes allowed us to win. What are the qualities of my Roma? The team does not fall apart when the result is not in its favour; it seeks out the best situations to score. We know we have the resources to deliver from the start or from the bench," Gasperini told Sky Sports Italia.

The spirit of the youth academy

The emergence of Lulli and Pisilli has generated significant excitement among the Roma faithful, especially given their deep connection to the city and the club. Gasperini reflected on the tradition of the Roma youth sector, noting that the current crop of talent possesses a unique attachment to the jersey. He specifically highlighted Lulli’s headed goal as a sign of technical growth, revealing that the player had been specifically working on that aspect of his game in training just twenty-four hours prior to the match.

"They are extraordinary boys; there are always beautiful expressions in the Roma youth sector. The thing that strikes me most is that there is great attachment to Roma, which is very positive. They are of certain value. Lulli scored with a header, which we were training on just yesterday and is not his best piece. Mora also scored with a header? He had also done it against Porto; it is true he is small, but he is very coordinated and jumps very high,” Gasperini stated.

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Defensive concerns and injury updates

Despite the high-scoring victory, Roma have shown some defensive fragility lately, conceding goals against both Real Madrid and Napoli. Gasperini attributed the two goals let in against Cagliari to a combination of physical exhaustion and the quality of the opposition’s frontline. With Leonardo Balerdi and Mario Hermoso currently sidelined, the backline has been stretched thin, though the manager was pleased with how they finished the game compared to previous seasons where they often surrendered late leads.

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"We have conceded a few more recently, but tonight was also due to fatigue. Balerdi and Hermoso were out without being able to play, and then we must also point out the skill of the Cagliari attackers. Having recovered games like Napoli and today puts us in a position to debunk the fact that we used to suffer comebacks in the final minutes. This team has the confidence to win late on and believe in its own potential. The quality of our points this year is higher, even if the total is the same as a year ago," the coach explained.

No rush for sidelined Argentine star

Attention quickly turned to the fitness of Dybala, who has been a significant miss for the Giallorossi. Gasperini provided a cautious update regarding the Argentine’s availability for the upcoming trip to Udine, suggesting that fans might have to wait a little longer to see their star man back in action. The manager remains adamant that a full recovery is more important than a rushed return, given the heavy fixture schedule awaiting the team in the coming weeks.

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"It is very likely he will miss Udinese,” Gasperini confirmed. “We were very confident about his injury, but his recovery is a bit longer. The important thing is that he recovers and returns as he was before the injury."