Gian Piero Gasperini laughs off Inter watching brief as Roma climb to second after Sassuolo victory

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Gian Piero Gasperini was in a jovial mood after watching his Roma side dismantle Sassuolo to temporarily move into second place in the Serie A standings. With the Nerazzurri set to face Como on Sunday evening, the veteran manager couldn't resist a classic Italian football joke about exactly how he plans to follow the match.

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Roma pile pressure on rival Inter

Roma produced a professional display to dismantle Sassuolo at the Stadio Olimpico, securing a 3-0 victory that momentarily elevates them above Inter in the Serie A standings. While the scoreline was comfortable, the Giallorossi created numerous opportunities that could have resulted in a far more emphatic margin. The result ensures that Gasperini’s side will enter the international break in a position of strength, regardless of how their rivals fare in the upcoming fixtures.

Basking in the glow of a job well done, Gasperini was in a playfully combative mood, immediately turning up the heat on the Nerazzurri. Speaking to Sky Sport Italia, the tactician couldn't resist a cheeky quip regarding the pressure now squarely resting on their title competitors ahead of their impending clash with Como "Inter-Como? We won't watch it," he joked. "We will all be on the perch like owls."

Gasperini rejects 'response' narrative

Despite suggestions that Roma needed to prove a point after their recent Champions League loss to Manchester United, Gasperini was quick to dismiss the idea that his team is under pressure to perform. He pointed to his team's consistent form throughout a grueling schedule as evidence of their growth and maturity this season. Gasperini remains convinced that the foundations laid over the past month are solid.

“I don't agree because this team continues to give confirmations, it doesn't need to give answers. And then let's remember that the Manchester match was born from an absurd penalty, it's better to say it... There are defeats and defeats. We have made an incredible streak of 9 matches in 27 days losing those two with Real Madrid and Manchester United, but we have made another streak of victories apart from two draws. They burn because they arrived in the final, but after high-level performances and against teams of absolute value," Gasperini stated.

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Focus on attacking variety

One of the most pleasing aspects for the Roma boss has been the increased goalscoring threat across the entire squad. The team is no longer reliant on a single source of goals, with defenders like Mario Hermoso proving they can contribute in the final third. This tactical flexibility has made Roma a far more unpredictable opponent in domestic competition this season.

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"I liked many things, there were notable performances tonight. Hermoso's goal was a great goal for how he handled the ball and kicked it, it wasn't easy to unlock it because they had closed down but we had patience and played with quality. This year we have greatly increased our ability to score goals and we do it in different ways and with different players. We have confidence and clarity, because the goal that Hermoso makes is from a high-quality attacker. And let's remember that we also scored goals in defeats," Gasperini explained.

No limits on Scudetto ambitions

As the conversation turned toward the season's ultimate goals, Gasperini refused to temper expectations or settle for a runners-up spot. While acknowledging that Inter remain the heavy favorites for the Scudetto, he believes the race for the top of the table is wide open for several clubs, including city rivals Lazio. His focus remains on seeing just how far this current Roma project can go.

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"Sign for second place? No," Gasperini revealed with a smile. "But it's nice to play it, this championship. Inter is the most accredited team, for everything else we can play for it ourselves like all the others. I also put Lazio among these. You shouldn't have illusions or disappointments. I don't know what we will be capable of doing."