Ghanaians mock compatriot Salisu after poor Chelsea showing in Premier League

Ghanaian defender Mohammed Salisu had a game to forget against Chelsea as Southampton crashed to a 6-0 defeat in the Premier League on Saturday, a performance which has seen him become the talk of the town after 90 minutes.

Heavily involved in the thick of affairs in the matchday 32 fixture at St. Mary’s, the centre-back was unable to clear as Mason Mount’s low shot flashed by into the net for the second goal of the day, before later losing possession to Kai Havertz in the build-up to the Blues’ third strike by Timo Werner.

A quicker awareness and anticipation could perhaps have prevented Chelsea’s sixth goal by Mount.

Me after seeing Salisu’s game in numbers against Chelsea today… pic.twitter.com/aSNlS8z8JU — Owuraku Ampofo (@_owurakuampofo) April 9, 2022

In Salisu’s defense, he’s had a very good season. One bad game doesn’t nullify that. But yes, today hasn’t been good. — Fentuo Tahiru Fentuo (@Fentuo_) April 9, 2022

Who is watching Salisu mess himself up against Chelsea #SOUCHE — Yaw Osagyefo Anaman (@anaman_osagyefo) April 9, 2022

Is this the Salisu y’all want?😂😂😂😂 — Al Might Guy (@mr_appah_) April 9, 2022

Some fans were quick to highlight the 22-year-old’s mistakes as he came under heavy criticism for his poor showing.

I always dey talk say that Salisu guy be mistake prone smh — CFC_J.Cole (@sagarichy) April 9, 2022

Catastrophic mistakes from Salisu so far. What dey wrong am today? — Bra Kwabena (@benkymens) April 9, 2022

You people dey watch salisu right? See mistake leading to the 4th goal — M A R T I N 🇬🇭 (@Happykvng1) April 9, 2022

Rudiger conceded 7 goals in two matches but you will see him start for Germany . Salisu makes a mistake and you guys are behaving like he’s the only defender there why? — uncle_fiii (@Uncle__fii) April 9, 2022

A long target of Ghana who have had multiple failed attempts to secure Salisu’s services for the national team, the defender has been rumoured to likely avail himself to the Black Stars following the team’s qualification for the World Cup in Qatar later this year.

In his absence during the qualifiers, Leicester City defender Daniel Amartey and Strasbourg ace Alexander Djiku held the fort for the West Africans at centre-back.

His decision to previously turn down the Black Stars has not been taken kindly by Ghana fans and they did not miss the opportunity to have a go at their compatriot after the Chelsea game.

Is this the same Salisu y’all want to play for Blackstars?. Man can’t defend against Werner and you think he can stop Ronaldo and Suarez? Mony3 serious 😂 — NUNGUA BURNA ( FACTOS RONALDO ) (@viewsdey) April 9, 2022

Salisu couldn’t defend that goal. We don’t need him at the World Cup 😏 — Mr Presdent 🇬🇭 (@Korsogyimi) April 9, 2022

That Salisu guy this be how he dey go defend for Ghana in the World Cup??he for be serious 😂 — Highest Majesty (Coolest Boy)🦅 (@kwaku_majesty_) April 9, 2022

Djiku and Amartey Partnership is the Way Forward Not Any Salisu Nonsense pic.twitter.com/sv4jceNv65 — Rex🌐👑 (@RexfordKingsley) April 9, 2022

This is the Salisu flexing on Black Stars or different one dey? Overrated fraud 🤣 — Don (@Opresii) April 9, 2022

This Salisu guy doesn't deserve a call up at the Black Stars, he's a below average player Djiku is clear — Bla Yaw✝🇬🇭 (@obrempong__) April 9, 2022

This be the salisu wey Dey flex Ghana nu 😂😂😂😂😂Charley djiku and amartey is clear — CULU The TRAVELER  𓃵 🌝💛 (@fawogyimiiko) April 9, 2022

Do you think Salisu is worth the hype gained in recent times after his poor showing against Chelsea?

Do you think Ghana should accept him into the national team for the World Cup?

Is he worth a place in the Black Stars’ starting line-up over Amartey and Djiku?

Let us know in the comments.