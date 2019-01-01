Ghanaian defender Salisu eyeing 'good result' in Real Valladolid's visit to Barcelona

The 20-year-old defender looks ahead to their league clash with the Blaugrana on Tuesday night

Real Valladolid centre-back Mohammed Salisu anticipates a tough clash when they play as guests to Barcelona in La Liga on Tuesday.

The Pucela are hoping to stun the Blaugrana at Camp Nou to make it two wins in a row following a 2-0 triumph over Eibar on Saturday.

Valladolid have already registered some good results this season, having held both Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid to draws.

For the 20-year-old who scored in the last match, the Barcelona tie will be "very difficult" but "with concentration and a good mentality", the Pucela can get a good result," Salisu said as reported by his club's official website.

“They have very good strikers. We have to be focused and be aggressive as we were against Atletico Madrid.

"The pressure is high because fans expect me to play well."

The centre-back, who only made his La Liga debut at the start of the season and has gone on to play in all of Valladolid's games so far, also spoke about his growth as a player.

"The progression is being fantastic and I am happy with how everything is going but I must continue working on the same line," added the youngster.

Valladolid currently are currently ninth on the league table, seven places below second-placed Barcelona.

