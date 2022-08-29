Ghana's World Cup jerseys 'look like a calendar' - Fans react

Ghana have unveiled their official jerseys for the 2022 World Cup to be held in Qatar later in the year.
The Black Stars are among the five teams that will represent the continent in the world's prestigious competition. It is the first time, in history, that the tournament will be held in the Gulf.
2021 Africa Cup of Nations champions Senegal, Cameroon, Tunisia, and Morocco are the other four teams to represent the continent.
After the revelation, as usual, fans expressed their feelings regarding the outfit.
Ghana and Nigeria are fierce rivals when it comes to football, and a certain supporter felt it was designed and made by their 'foes', "The one behind this must have been a Nigerian," Hamza Assani commented.
In a reply to the post, he was told by Agbona Mark that it was deserved after the Black Stars denied the Super Eagles a chance to be in Qatar. "That is what you get for knocking us out of the World Cup qualifiers," he stated.
Not good enough. Please let them design another one. 😎— Nana Kwame (@DJeeShak) August 29, 2022
"I have never seen a fantastic jersey for Ghana at any time, this one looks like a calendar date," Kiabon Tombari further tormented the manufacturers.
Home Jersey for Ghana at the world. So cool... pic.twitter.com/rDSPiQpnt2— richpee (@richquay90) August 29, 2022
Fiifi Arsenal Buabeng compared the uniform with something else, "Though I am a Ghanaian, this jersey looks something else…. More like kindergarten wear," he said.
Send it back! It looks like Koliko jersey! Eh no fine krahhh! pic.twitter.com/Cwy3WnECmB— JAH Sly Z (@JAHSly_Z) August 29, 2022
Seemingly, there are those who liked it and confirmed to the whole world it looked nice.
"Never mention Ghana at all and when they do they try and set us up for ridicule but it hasn't worked. We played Uruguay and USA in two red iconic world cup matches so I have no problem with us reverting back towards the red colour, to be honest," Edem King opined.
This Italy Jersey is normal anything extra ordinary abt it, Ghana's red for me is cool pass that white— Qwami IYKE Burniton (@Qwami_brodez) August 29, 2022
Nonill Primes lauded the designers and suggested it is something new, "This is the first of its kind in history."
Ghana away jersey for 2022 FIFA world cup 🥰🇬🇭🇬🇭🇬🇭🇬🇭 pic.twitter.com/cAyfgUtP6q— Isaac QUANSAH (@IsaacQU76261668) August 29, 2022
In the competition scheduled to start from November 20 to December 18, Ghana have been placed in Group H alongside Uruguay, Portugal and South Korea.