Ghana's World Cup jerseys 'look like a calendar' - Fans react

The majority of the West Africa nation supporters are disappointed with the uniform their team will wear at the prestigious tournament

Ghana have unveiled their official jerseys for the 2022 World Cup to be held in Qatar later in the year.

The Black Stars are among the five teams that will represent the continent in the world's prestigious competition. It is the first time, in history, that the tournament will be held in the Gulf.

2021 Africa Cup of Nations champions Senegal, Cameroon, Tunisia, and Morocco are the other four teams to represent the continent.

After the revelation, as usual, fans expressed their feelings regarding the outfit.

Ghana and Nigeria are fierce rivals when it comes to football, and a certain supporter felt it was designed and made by their 'foes', "The one behind this must have been a Nigerian," Hamza Assani commented.

In a reply to the post, he was told by Agbona Mark that it was deserved after the Black Stars denied the Super Eagles a chance to be in Qatar. "That is what you get for knocking us out of the World Cup qualifiers," he stated.

"I have never seen a fantastic jersey for Ghana at any time, this one looks like a calendar date," Kiabon Tombari further tormented the manufacturers.

Fiifi Arsenal Buabeng compared the uniform with something else, "Though I am a Ghanaian, this jersey looks something else…. More like kindergarten wear," he said.

Seemingly, there are those who liked it and confirmed to the whole world it looked nice.

"Never mention Ghana at all and when they do they try and set us up for ridicule but it hasn't worked. We played Uruguay and USA in two red iconic world cup matches so I have no problem with us reverting back towards the red colour, to be honest," Edem King opined.

Nonill Primes lauded the designers and suggested it is something new, "This is the first of its kind in history."

In the competition scheduled to start from November 20 to December 18, Ghana have been placed in Group H alongside Uruguay, Portugal and South Korea.