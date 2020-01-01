Ghana striker Waris earns award at French club Strasbourg

The striker's fine performance in February has not gone unnoticed

French Ligue 1 side Strasbourg have named Ghana international Abdul Majeed Waris as their Player of the Month for February.

The striker netted twice and provided one assist in six elite division matches.

The goals came in back-to-back games against Toulouse and Stade de Reims.

More teams

The award, announced on Monday, is a boost for the 28-year-old, who joined the club on loan from FC Porto during the January transfer window.

His recent loan move ended a frustrating time at Porto where he was frozen out by coach Sergio Conceicao.

Article continues below

Strasbourg is Waris' fourth French club after earlier spells with Nantes, Valenciennes and Lorient.

The Tamale-born player has also previously played for Swedish side Hacken, Russian club Spartak Moscow and Trabzonspor in Turkey.

Despite his form, Waris was snubbed when Ghana coach CK Akonnor unveiled a 23-man squad for their upcoming 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifying double-header against Sudan later this month.

