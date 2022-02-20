Ghana attacker Osman Bukari and Nigeria winger Moses Simon set up two goals as Nantes registered a sensational 3-1 triumph over Paris Saint-Germain in Ligue 1 on Saturday.



Randal Kolo Muani, Quentin Merlin and Ludovic Blas scored to seal three points for the hosts in the matchweek 25 fixture at Stade de la Beaujoire, with PSG’s consolation coming from Neymar Jr.



The Yellow House have consequently jumped to fifth on the league table, tied on points with Olympic Lyon, who played out a 1-1 draw with RC Lens on Saturday.



PSG, on the other hand, still sit top of the league table, 13 points clear of second-placed Olympique Marseille.



Deployed in an unusual right-back position, Ghana U23 captain Bukari, on loan from Belgian side Gent, featured until the 67th minute when he was replaced by Sebastien Corchia.



The game was his 13th appearance and seventh start of the Ligue 1 season, the assist his second for the club. He also has a matchday 22 goal to his name.



Simon was, on the other hand, replaced in the first minute of injury time by Marcus Coco.



In 21 league outings involving 20 starts so far this term, the Nigeria international has provided seven assists, finding the back of the net on three occasions.



Also in the Nantes’ starting set-up for Saturday’s clash was Jean-Charles Castelleto, who featured for Cameroon at the recent Africa Cup of Nations.



Mali defender Charles Traore was a 90th minute introduction for the hosts, taking the place of Merlin.



PSG’s first XI starred Senegal midfielder Idrissa Gana Gueye who played until the 81st minute of the fixture.



Morocco right-back Achraf Hakimi, meanwhile, came on for Thilo Kehrer in the 74th minute.



Nantes opened the scoring early in the fourth minute when Muani finished off a swift counter break, with Simon providing the assist.



Bukari then teed up Merlin to double the score with a deflected shot 12 minutes later, before Blas made it 3-0 just before half-time with a penalty.



Just back from the half-time interval, Neymar pulled a goal back for the visitors, before Kylian Mbappe spurned a penalty which could have brought his side back into the game.



In 25 games played so far, Nantes have won 11 matches, drawn five times and lost on nine occasions.