2022 World Cup: Ghana have enough quality and coach Addo will blend the squad - Paintsil

John Paintsil has high hopes Ghana will do well at the 2022 Fifa World Cup in Qatar and that coach Otto Addo will put together a strong team.

Paintsil backs Addo to unite Ghana squad

Insists Ghana have quality players to perform well

Ghana will face Portugal, South Korea & Uruguay

WHAT HAPPENED? The Black Stars will head into the global competition in the Gulf nation as the lowest-ranked African country after dropping to 61st place in the last rankings released in October.

Before their international friendly against Brazil which they lost 3-0, Ghana, a four-time African champions, were ranked in position 60.

Despite heading to Qatar with something of an underdog tag, former player Paintsil believes the Black Stars will perform well because of the quality of individual players in their squad.

WHAT DID PAINTSIL SAY? "My expectation for Ghana is very, very high," Paintsil told BBC Sport Africa, adding: "Otto Addo and his staff know what they are looking for. The coaches must stand firm and believe in their abilities.

"Every coach should know his 1st XI at this time. The little time they will have with the boys, they will do their best to blend them and become one team.

"The quality individual players we have, a coach who is going to blend them and what the players [did] during the qualification against Nigeria give us hope."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ghana have posted some disappointing results over the last 12 months, starting with their early exit from the Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon in January where they failed to win a match in their group.

They lost 1-0 against Morocco, drew 1-1 against Gabon and suffered a shock 3-2 defeat against Comoros.

Their ticket to Qatar was achieved against Nigeria on the away goals rule after a 0-0 draw in Kumasi, and a 1-1 draw in Abuja.

Since the Nigeria game, they have won two of their last six matches in all competitions, as well as getting two draws and suffering two losses.

WHAT NEXT FOR GHANA? Before heading to Qatar, the Black Stars will face Switzerland in a friendly at Baniyas Stadium on November 17.

In Qatar, Ghana are pooled in Group H alongside Portugal, South Korea and Uruguay.