Former Juventus forward Richmond Boakye-Yiadom has set his sight on filling the vacuum created by the absence of legendary striker Asamoah Gyan in Ghana’s national set-up.





After three years in the international wilderness, Boakye, who currently plays club football for Israeli side Beitar Jerusalem, made a comeback to action for the Black Stars in their recent 2022 World Cup qualifying double-header against Ethiopia and South Africa.





Gyan, 35 and at the twilight of his career, has not been called up for international duty since featuring at the 219 Africa Cup of Nations tournament in Egypt where the Black Stars suffered Round of 16 elimination at the hands of Tunisia.





“I know a lot of people have been saying that since Asamoah [Gyan] left, we need a striker. This has been my dream and I want to be one of the strikers who can help Ghana to score goals,” Boakye told Joy Sports.





“If we have had ‘Baby Jet’ [Gyan], then we have to have ‘Boakye Magic’ [Boakye], that is my dream.





“After three years coming back, it wasn’t bad [playing against Ethiopia and South Africa].





“I have to keep working hard and be committed to whatever I’m doing at the club side, so that when I have the opportunity to be here I can do what everyone wants me to do.”





On his return to the Black Stars, Boakye-Yiadom started in the first match as Ghana and Ethiopia played out a 1-1 draw. Three days later, he appeared as a late substitute as the West Africans handed South Africa a 1-0 defeat to make the final round of the African zone qualifiers.





With hopes that he has done enough to impress Ghana coach Milovan Rajevac, the striker will look to be listed when the Black Stars squad for the upcoming Afcon tournament in Cameroon is unveiled.





At the continental showpiece, the Black Stars have been put in a group together with Morocco, Gabon and the Comoros Island.





In the Israeli elite league this season, the 28-year-old has made nine appearances, starting in seven of those matches and scoring two goals.