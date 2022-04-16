Ghana’s Andre Ayew scores, provides assist as Al Sadd cruise past Al-Wehdat in AFC Champions League

Ghana international Andre Ayew scored and provided an assist as Qatari side Al Sadd secured a 5-2 win over Al-Wehdat in a Group E fixture of the AFC Champions League at Prince Mohammed bin Fahad Stadium on Friday night.

It was Akram Afif, who put Sadd ahead in the 23rd minute but the visiting Jordanian side turned the game in their favour after they scored two quick goals courtesy of Ahmed Samir in the 42nd minute and Ghana player Mohammed Anas, to go into the half-time break enjoying a 2-1 lead.

Sadd returned into the second period a more determined side and they moved level when former Arsenal player Santi Cazorla struck from close range in the 58th minute and when Ghana captain Ayew then made it 3-2 in the 62nd minute.

Rodrigo Tabata grabbed the fourth in the 72nd minute before Mohammed Waed Abdulwahhab Al Bayati sealed the emphatic victory in the 90th minute.

It was Afif, who scored the opening goal in the 23rd minute from the penalty spot, after a foul on Ali Asad but Al-Wehdat responded with two goals in two minutes – first Samir beating the offside trap to chip the ball past Sadd goalkeeper Saad Al Sheeb before Anas drilled home from outside the 18-yard area.

However, in the second half, Sadd came back a more rejuvenated side and they moved level when Anas laid a neat past to Carzola, who wasted no time to slot the ball with a powerful left-footed effort past Al-Wehdat custodian Ahmed Abdel-Sattar.

Ayew then put his name on the scoresheet with a header from a close range, after Brazilian Guilherme Torres had initially got a touch on the ball following a corner delivered by Cazorla.

Second-half substitute Tabata notched Sadd’s fourth with 17 minutes left to the final whistle after he reacted fast to head home a rebound from Ayew’s effort which had hit the crossbar and bounced back into play. Another substitute Waad then put the icing on the cake with the fifth goal in injury time, after producing a fine finish from inside the box.

Sadd have now won one match from their last three, and they are second in the group with four points while Al-Faisaly are top on seven points also from three matches. Sadd will next face Al-Wehdat in their matchday four fixture on April 19.

In another match, Kenya’s Michael Olunga failed to find the back of the net as Al-Duhail SC cruised to a 3-2 win against Pakhtakor in a Group D fixture at King Abdullah Sports City Stadium.

It was Brazilian Edmilson Junior, who scored a hat-trick for Duhail with Pakhtakor hitting back courtesy of Oliver Sarkic and Sardor Sabirkhodjaev. Olunga’s Duhail will next come up against Pakhtakor in their matchday four fixture on April 18.