Getafe’s Etebo ‘working’ hard ahead of restart of La Liga

The 24-year-old Nigeria international has intensified his preparation for the resumption of the Spanish top-flight

Getafe midfielder Oghenekaro Etebo has stated he is working hard ahead of the restart of La Liga.

The Spanish top-flight was suspended along with major European clubs in mid-March following the outbreak of coronavirus.

Spain is one of the most affected countries by the pandemic having lost 26,070 lives to the virus while 256,855 cases have been confirmed.

Government have imposed a total lockdown in the European country in an effort to curb the spread of Covid-19, however, football stakeholders are hoping the league will be concluded next month.

Etebo has taken to the social media to herald his preparation for the return of the league with images from his personal training session.

“Always keep working,” the Super Eagles midfielder tweeted accompanied by his pictures from his training.

Always keep working 🏋🏻‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/wmpMqWnqY9 — Etebo Karo (@etebo_karo) May 7, 2020

Etebo teamed up with Jose Bordalas’ men from Stoke City during the January transfer windows on a short-term loan deal after struggling for game time with the Championship side.

The midfielder has featured seven times for the Coliseum Alfonso Perez Stadium outfit, helping them to fifth on the table.

Etebo, who had previously played for Feirense in Portugal and Palma, will hope to help Getafe clinch a place in Europe at the end of the season.