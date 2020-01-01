Getafe president confirms interest in Barcelona's Alena

The Spanish midfielder is one of the candidates the club will try to sign when the transfer window opens in January

Getafe president Angel Torres has confirmed the club's interest in Barcelona midfielder Carles Alena and Real Madrid winger Takefusa Kubo.

The Spanish side have been linked with a move for 22-year-old Alena for weeks amid his struggle to secure a regular place in Ronald Koeman's starting XI, having returned to Camp Nou in the summer after spending the second half of last season on loan at Real Betis.

Alena has featured five times for the Blaugrana in the current campaign, starting just one of those matches - the 4-0 win against Dynamo Kyiv in the Champions League in November.

Kubo, meanwhile, was loaned to Villarreal in October for the duration of the season and despite making 19 appearances in all competitions, he has started just seven matches - two in La Liga.

It has been reported in Spain that the 19-year-old is likely to leave the Yellow Submarine next month to allow him to try his luck elsewhere in the top-flight and Getafe have been highlighted as potential suitors.

Torres has confirmed his side, who sit 13th in the table and just two points above the relegation zone, are interested in bringing either player to the Coliseum Alfonso Perez in January, but admits the club's financial situation could make it difficult.

"Kubo wants to come," he said on Onda Cero program El Transistor. "Yes, the other reinforcement may be Alena. But we are not going to go crazy."

La Liga president Javier Tebas announced this month that fans could return to stadiums in Spain as of next month, but he seemed to turn back on those comments weeks later after a meeting with government minister for sport Irene Lozano, saying it would be "irresponsible" to rush supporters back.

But Torres is hopeful that the public will be allowed back into football grounds in Spain once again, adding: "I hope that the meeting on January 15 will approve the return of the people to the stadiums."

Getafe visit La Liga leaders Atletico Madrid on Wednesday in their last match of 2020 and then begin the new year with a home game against Real Valladolid on Saturday.