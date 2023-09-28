Getafe issue statement demanding respect for players and staff in the wake of Mason Greenwood 'die' chants and Jose Bordalas red card

La Liga side Getafe CF issued a strong statement on Thursday in response to chants aimed at the team this season.

Chants have been directed at new signing Mason Greenwood following his move from Manchester United in the summer transfer forward.

Osasuna fans heard were chanting Greenwood "die" during his debut for his new club, while more insulting chants were heard during Getafe's clash with Real Sociedad, according to Marca. A legal and disciplinary process has been set to charge the perpetrators.

Getafe were embroiled in more ugly scenes during Wednesday's clash with Athletic Club which saw Greenwood make his first start for the club and pick up a first assist in a 2-2 draw.

Manager Jose Bordalas was also sent off during the bad-tempered encounter and was booed by Athletic Club fans after he asked Jose Angel Carmona, who sat injured on the pitch side, to enter the pitch and ask for medical assistance in order to 'waste time' during their draw with the Basque club.

The club have now responded with the following statement:

"Getafe CF wants to express its total disapproval of the derogatory and intolerant chants, insults of particular gravity, which have been occurring with recurrence, during the National Championship of LaLiga EASports and that damage the image and also the morale of our players and coaches.

"Insulting chants, out of any civic context, aggravated with criticism that we respect as freedom of expression, from a sporting point of view, but that we do NOT share when that critical current is attributed with derogatory epithets, insults and disrespect to the members of the staff and coaching staff of Getafe CF. Likewise, we ask for comradeship, with their statements, among the actors that make up the passionate world of soccer.

"We cannot remain immobile and as mere observers, especially when this current opinion seeks to condition the refereeing collective and its possible decision making. A behavior, reiterated in this start of LaLiga EASports that we observe with incredulity and that is out of all place.

"The players and coaches of Getafe CF, as professionals of the highest level, participate in this show and are aware of the media loudspeaker that playing in the best league in the world represents. But, beyond that, they are people with feelings, who have family and friends who suffer with them and deserve the respect that we ask for without fissures in this communication.

"All this seriously damages the image of our Club, the Competition and the professionals who are part of it.

"Getafe CF has ALWAYS been known for being a team that respects organizations, rivals and other members of the soccer world. But, seeing the seriousness of the facts, the time has come to raise our voice and defend the honorability of our players and coaches."

La Liga and the RFEF are yet to comment on the incident and the statements made by Getafe in regards to their treatment in the league by the opposition. Getafe return to action at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez on Saturday against Villarreal.