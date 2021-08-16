Gervinho: Ex-Arsenal star scores on Trabzonspor debut against Yeni Malatyaspor

The 34-year-old did not disappoint against Irfan Buz’s men, getting a goal and an assist as the Black Sea Storm got off to a winning start

It took Gervinho just 29 minutes into his first appearance for Trabzonspor to open his scoring for his new employers, as they cruised to a 5-1 victory over Yeni Malatyaspor in a Turkish Super Lig game on Monday.

The former Arsenal and AS Roma forward put up an awe-inspiring performance in Abdullah Avci’s attack to propel the Black Sea Storm to a winning start in the 2021-22 campaign of the Turkish elite division.

Despite playing away from home, Avci’s team got off to a flying start by taking a third-minute lead through Greek forward Anastasios Bakasetas, who profited from an assist from Marek Hamsik.

While the hosts were trying to come back in the game, they leaked the second goal eight minutes later as Nigeria international Anthony Nwakaeme put the ball beyond goalkeeper Ertac Ozbir with Djaniny supplying the assist.

In the goal-laden first half, Gervinho added his name to the goalscorer’s sheet thanks to good work from Nwakaeme.

Not winning to go down without a fight, Yeni Malatyaspor pulled one goal back courtesy of Adem Buyuk in the 32nd minute, with Tukey’s Mustafa Eskihellac setting him up.

Three minutes before the half-time whistle was sounded, Trabzonspor restored their three-goal advantage, with Hamsik converting a pass from Gervinho.

Although manager Irfan Buz made a series of changes before the last 45 minutes, that did not reflect in Malatyaspor's performance, as the visiting side dominated ball possession.

Malatyaspor’s ambition to pull off a comeback faded in the 66th minute as Cape Verde international Djaniny beat Ozbir from the penalty mark after he had been fouled in the danger zone.

Burundi’s Jospin Nshimirimana and Buyuk found the nets for the hosts, although both efforts were ruled out for offside after VAR checks.

Article continues below

While Gervinho was replaced at halftime by Andreas Cornelius, Nwakaeme was subbed off for Yusuf Sari with 20 minutes left on the clock. Djaniny came off for Murat Akpinar in the 88th minute.

Gervinho moved to Turkey after Parma got demoted to Serie B, with the forward having scored five goals in 27 league matches.

He would be hoping to continue this fine form when Trabzonspor host Sivasspor in their next outing on August 23.