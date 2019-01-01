Gerrard laughs off Giroud to Rangers rumours

The former Liverpool skipper has played down reports he's looking to sign the Blues striker, who is due to become a free agent next summer

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard declared he knows nothing about rumours the club are looking to sign Chelsea attacker Olivier Giroud.

Reports out of France earlier this week suggested the Scottish side had made contact with the Frenchman, who is out of contract at Stamford Bridge at the end of the season.

Gerrard, however, stressed he's in the dark about any potential deal, but did concede Giroud is a player of real quality.

"We are getting linked with some good players. I don't know anything about it, to be honest," Gerrard said on Thursday.

"If someone knows something about it, give them my number. That's the first I've heard of it.

"He's a good player, though."

The Rangers boss was speaking after seeing his side claim a gritty 1-0 win over Kilmarnock.

It was the club's third straight victory but Gerrard conceded the match wasn't as entertaining as he would've liked.

“I apologise if it didn’t look pretty for the supporters, that it wasn’t three, four or five goals. But I’m going away very happy because it’s a win and a clean sheet," he said.

“We set out to entertain, to play well and for it to look brilliant on the eye. But teams are not going to just allow that every single week.

“You have to give credit to Kilmarnock, they defended resolutely. They had no ambition to win the game but we have to accept that teams are going to come here and try to steal points away from us."

Rangers currently sit second in the Scottish Premiership, five points behind league leaders Celtic, but with a game in hand.

Gerrard is confident that his side can close that gap when they take on the Hoops in their next match on Sunday.

“We are going to Parkhead in good form and good shape. We know it will be a very tough match, they have a very strong home record," Gerrard said.

“But we played Celtic a few weeks ago and put a good show on, gave a good account of ourselves. I expect us to go there with confidence and belief we can get a result."