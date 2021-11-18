Gerrard confirms ketchup ban at Aston Villa and has promise of ‘big hug’ from Liverpool boss Klopp

Steven Gerrard is settling back into Premier League life as the new manager of Aston Villa and has revealed that his players have already been banned from having ketchup with their meals.

There have been plenty of rumours regarding a similar approach from Tottenham coach Antonio Conte in north London, with condiments suddenly off the table for English top-flight performers.

For Gerrard, who has returned to a division he knows well from a successful stint in charge of Scottish champions Rangers, it is all about securing minimal gains in the most demanding and pressurised of businesses.

What has been said?

Asked at his first pre-match press conference whether ketchup has been red-listed at Villa Park, Gerrard said: "It was banned before I had seen it!

"The players have to have the right mentality. Go above and beyond. They need to strive to be elite."

Battling with the best

Gerrard’s first game as Villa boss is set to see Brighton pay a visit to the West Midlands on Saturday.

He will then take in a trip to Crystal Palace before facing a testing run against Manchester City, Leicester and Liverpool.

Gerrard will be back at Anfield on December 11 and is already looking forward to being reunited with a Champions League and Premier League title-winning boss on Merseyside.

The ex-Liverpool captain added on what promises to be an emotional occasion for him: "I've been in touch with Klopp, I bump into him when he walks his dogs.

"He sent me a message saying he is 'looking forward to a big hug on the side' when Villa play Liverpool next month."

Fully focused

There remains plenty of talk to suggest that Gerrard will one day step into Klopp’s shoes and take the managerial reins at Anfield.

The 41-year-old is, however, eager to avoid being dragged into that debate as he has a big enough job on his hands at present.

Quizzed again on the Liverpool links, Gerrard said: “I don't think this press conference should be about any other club but Aston Villa. I think we have to show respect to our supporters.

“I think everyone around the world knows what Liverpool means to me, but the focus and my commitment is very much at Aston Villa.”

