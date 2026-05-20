How to buy Germany vs Curaçao tickets: World Cup ticket prices, NRG Stadium information & more

Germany travels to the South for a captivating Group E encounter against Curacao in what promises to be a historic opening match for both nations in the World Cup 2026.

The German side, led by a generation of superstars and four-time world champions, arrives in Texas looking to re-establish its dominance on the global stage. Curacao arrives in Houston as tournament debutants, representing a symbol of rising ambition and technical flair from the Caribbean.

GOAL has everything you need to know about securing tickets for Germany vs Curacao, including where to buy, ticket prices, and essential stadium information.

When is Germany vs Curacao at the World Cup 2026?

Germany World Cup 2026 Fixtures

Date Fixture Location Tickets June 14 2026 Germany vs Curacao NRG Stadium, Houston Tickets June 20 2026 Germany vs Ivory Coast BMO Field, Toronto Tickets June 25 2026 Ecuador vs Germany MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford Tickets

Curacao World Cup 2026 Fixtures

Date Fixture Location Tickets June 14 2026 Germany vs Curacao NRG Stadium, Houston Tickets June 21 2025 Ecuador vs Curacao Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City Tickets June 25 2026 Curacao vs Ivory Coast Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia Tickets

How to buy Germany vs Curacao tickets?

As of today, the major official World Cup ticket lotteries (including the Visa Presale and early Random Selection Draws) have concluded. With record-breaking demand, primary availability via the initial phases is now extremely limited.

Here is the current status of ticket sales:

Last-Minute Sales Phase: This phase is currently live and operates on a first-come, first-served basis. Unlike the lotteries, these are real-time transactions. This is the final window to buy directly from FIFA.

Official FIFA Resale Marketplace: This is the only authorized platform for fans to buy and sell verified tickets at face value. It will remain open until the end of the tournament.

Secondary Marketplaces: Fans can also find tickets on platforms like StubHub. These are often the best options for high-demand knockout games, though prices may vary from face value. Always check the T&Cs of the secondary site before purchasing.

How much are Germany vs Curacao tickets?

Ticket prices for the World Cup can vary wildly based on the category of the seat and how close we are to match day.

For the Germany vs Curaçao match in Houston, entry-level prices are currently a major draw for fans on a budget. As the four-time champions take the field for their tournament opener, demand for this Sunday night fixture at NRG Stadium is expected to be high, though prices for neutral group matches remain more accessible than those for host nations.

Currently, the cheapest official tickets are available for approximately $120 to $200 in the upper tiers of the stadium. On the secondary market, "get-in" prices have recently seen a decline, with entry-level seats starting around $450 to $650.

A breakdown is as follows:

Category 3 (Upper Tier): $120 – $450

Category 2 (Mid-Tier): $500 – $950

Category 1 (Lower Tier/Side-line): $1,000 – $2,500

Hospitality/VIP: $3,300+

It is important to note that these prices are subject to change based on market demand. As Houston is a premier global destination and this match marks a historic debut for Curaçao against a footballing giant, local and traveling demand is significant. Securing available Category 3 tickets early is the smartest move for budget-conscious supporters looking to witness this encounter at NRG Stadium.

Everything you need to know about NRG Stadium

The Houston venue, officially designated as Houston Stadium (and known commercially as NRG Stadium) for the tournament, is a pioneer of modern sports architecture and a cornerstone of the city's sports history.

Located in the NRG Park complex, it was the first stadium in professional football to feature a retractable roof, a sophisticated design that allows the venue to transition between an open-air experience and a climate-controlled environment.

The stadium is world-renowned for its massive retractable roof panels, which can open or close in as little as seven minutes, and its dual high-definition video boards that provide a premier viewing experience for every spectator.

For the 2026 World Cup, the stadium will operate with a capacity of approximately 72,000 seats. Despite its immense scale, the architectural layout is designed for versatility and optimal sightlines, creating a vibrant atmosphere for the matches it is scheduled to host.

To meet international standards, the venue features a world-class hybrid grass pitch, ensuring an elite playing surface for a schedule that includes five group-stage matches and two high-profile knockout rounds.



