Germany player ratings vs Serbia: Florian Wirtz and Brajan Gruda shine in dominant Nations League victory

Share Follow GOAL on Google

Germany secured a commanding 3-1 victory over Serbia in the UEFA Nations League, dominated by an 80% possession share. Florian Wirtz and Brajan Gruda provided the clinical edge to ensure a comfortable night for Jurgen Klopp's side.

Advertisement

Germany produced a tactical masterclass in Belgrade, strangling the game through an extraordinary 80% possession share. The tone was set within three minutes when Srdjan Babic inadvertently turned the ball into his own net. Germany's relentless positional play forced Serbia into a deep block, and the pressure told again in the 14th minute when Wirtz doubled the advantage. Despite the hosts' attempts to disrupt the rhythm, Germany remained patient, moving the ball through 502 total passes to exhaust the Serbian defensive lines.

The second half saw Gruda extend the lead just five minutes after the restart, effectively killing the contest. Although Babic managed to atone for his earlier error by scoring at the correct end in the 56th minute, the German victory was never in serious doubt. A late red card for Serbia's Andrija Zivkovic in the 89th minute compounded a frustrating night for the home side, while Germany celebrated a win that showcased their technical superiority and the burgeoning influence of their young creative stars.

Goalkeeper & Defence

Marc-Andre ter Stegen - 6/10

A largely quiet evening for the Ajax man, who was a spectator for vast periods as Germany dominated the ball. He made two saves but was unable to prevent Babic's 56th-minute strike. His distribution was reliable, acting as the initial pivot for Germany's 502 passes.

Maximilian Mittelstaedt - 7/10

Maintained a high average position on the left flank, providing width and pinning back the Serbian wing-backs. He contributed to the team's defensive solidity, as Germany faced only five shots total throughout the 90 minutes.

Advertisement Advertisement

Malick Thiaw - 7/10

Calm and composed at the heart of the defence. Thiaw's ability to defend in large spaces allowed Germany to push their line high. He recorded several key clearances as Serbia attempted rare counter-attacks.

Related Topics

Philipp Treu - 6/10

A functional performance on the right before being substituted in the 73rd minute. He managed the game well and ensured Germany maintained their defensive structure during transition moments.

Jonathan Tah - 7/10

The veteran presence in the backline. Tah was physically dominant in the few duels he was required to contest. His aerial presence helped mitigate Serbia's threat from set-pieces, though the team did concede from a second-half situation.

Advertisement

Midfield

Joshua Kimmich - 8/10

The metronome of the German machine. Captaining the side, Kimmich was the architect of their 80% possession, constantly recycling play and choosing the right moments to penetrate the Serbian lines. His leadership in the middle was faultless.

Aleksandar Pavlovic - 7/10

Displaying maturity beyond his years, Pavlovic partnered Kimmich excellently to form a double pivot that Serbia could not bypass. He was efficient in his tackling and moved the ball quickly to the creative players ahead of him.

Advertisement

Florian Wirtz - 9/10

The game's outstanding creative force. Wirtz was elusive between the lines and clinical when the chance arrived in the 14th minute to make it 2-0. He was the primary reason Germany generated an Expected Goals (xG) of 2.51 before being withdrawn late on.

Attack

Brajan Gruda - 8/10

A constant nuisance for the Serbian defence. Gruda earned a yellow card in the 41st minute but responded perfectly by scoring Germany's third goal in the 50th minute. His direct running and flair were central to Germany's attacking efficiency.

Advertisement

Derry Scherhant - 6/10

Worked hard to stretch the Serbian back five. While he didn't find the scoresheet himself, his movement created the necessary pockets of space for Wirtz and Gruda to exploit throughout the match.

Kai Havertz - 7/10

Utilised as a focal point, Havertz linked play intelligently. His ability to drop deep and drag defenders out of position was crucial in the buildup to the early goals. He was substituted in the 73rd minute after a tiring shift.

Advertisement

Substitutes & Manager

Niclas Fuellkrug - 6/10

Came on in the 73rd minute for Havertz. Provided a more traditional target man presence for the final stages but had limited service as Germany looked to see out the game.

Tom Bischof - 6/10

Introduced for Pavlovic in the 73rd minute. Kept the ball moving well and helped maintain the high possession stats in the closing stages.

Advertisement

Ridle Baku - 6/10

Replaced Treu for the final 17 minutes. Offered fresh energy on the right flank and ensured no late scares on his side of the pitch.

Felix Nmecha - N/A

A late replacement for Wirtz in the 81st minute. Not enough time to significantly impact the game.

Advertisement

Said El Mala - N/A

Came on for Gruda in the 86th minute to help close out the victory.

Jurgen Klopp - 8/10

Klopp's tactical setup was a masterclass in control. By demanding 80% possession, he nullified Serbia's home advantage and ensured his creative talents like Wirtz and Gruda had the platform to decide the match early.