Germany player ratings vs Netherlands: Felix Nmecha stars as Nadiem Amiri endures frustrating night

Germany’s tactical setup under Jurgen Klopp showed glimpses of high-intensity brilliance at the Johan Cruijff ArenA, but the visitors ultimately failed to weather a late Dutch storm. The match was characterised by physical duels and a distinct contrast in efficiency; while the Netherlands dominated the shot count 22 to 11 and recorded a superior expected goals (xG) of 2.78, Germany remained clinical for large periods. Felix Nmecha's 32nd-minute goal looked set to be the winner as the German defence, led by a busy Marc-Andre ter Stegen, repelled wave after wave of orange attacks.

However, the lack of a second goal proved costly during a frantic final sequence. Despite making 13 interceptions and 12 clearances, the German backline finally cracked in the second minute of added time when Cody Gakpo found the net. The result leaves both sides level in Group 2 of the Nations League A, though Klopp will be concerned by an early injury to Kai Havertz, which disrupted his side's offensive rhythm after just half an hour of play.

Goalkeeper & defence

Marc-Andre ter Stegen - 7/10

The Barcelona stopper was arguably one of Germany's most important players, making eight saves to keep the Netherlands at bay for 91 minutes. He was particularly impressive in his positioning, even if he was fortunate to see Virgil van Dijk's opener disallowed, dealing with a barrage of 12 corners and nine shots on target, though he could do little about Gakpo's point-blank finish late on.

Jonathan Tah - 6/10

A physical presence in the heart of the defence, Tah contributed to the 12 clearances made by the German side. While he struggled at times with the movement of Brian Brobbey, his aerial dominance was vital during the middle portion of the second half.

Nico Schlotterbeck - 7/10

Schlotterbeck was hyper-active in his defensive duties, contributing significantly to Germany's 13 interceptions. He read the game well and was instrumental in building play from the back, though the late pressure eventually told on the entire unit.

Philipp Treu - 6/10

Faced a difficult evening dealing with the overlapping runs and the trickery of the Dutch wide players. While he stuck to his task, the sheer volume of crosses (24) coming from the Netherlands suggested he was occasionally overwhelmed on the flank.

Nathaniel Brown - 6/10

Similar to Treu, Brown found himself pinned back for long periods as the Netherlands enjoyed 55% of the ball. He showed good recovery speed but was part of a unit that eventually succumbed to the relentless Dutch pressure in stoppage time.

Midfield

Joshua Kimmich - 7/10

The captain functioned as the team's tactical anchor, attempting to control the tempo amidst a chaotic pressing game. He was vital in ensuring Germany remained compact, though his influence waned slightly as the Netherlands pushed for the equaliser late in the game.

Felix Nmecha - 8/10

The standout performer in the engine room. Nmecha opened the scoring in the 32nd minute with a well-taken strike and provided a physical platform for the German transitions. He was substituted in the 64th minute, and his departure coincided with Germany losing a degree of control in the middle third.

Nadiem Amiri - 5/10

A frustrating night for the midfielder. Amiri struggled to impact the game creatively and picked up a yellow card in the 68th minute for a poorly timed challenge. He was eventually withdrawn in the 80th minute as Klopp looked for more defensive solidity.

Attack

Karim Adeyemi - 6/10

Used his pace to stretch the Dutch backline on the counter-attack, contributing to Germany's five recorded breakaway attempts. However, his final ball lacked the precision required to double the visitors' lead when they were on top.

Kevin Schade - 5/10

Operating in a front four that lacked synergy following Havertz's early exit, Schade was mostly peripheral. He struggled to get involved in the final third, managing very few touches in the box before being hooked after an hour.

Kai Havertz - 6/10

Started the match with intent, dropping deep to link play, but his evening was cut short by injury in the 30th minute. His absence was felt immediately as Germany lost their most natural focal point in attack.

Substitutes & manager

Youssef Ebnoutalib - 6/10

Came on much earlier than expected for the injured Havertz. He worked hard to lead the press but lacked the predatory instincts of the man he replaced.

Chris Fuehrich - 5/10

Introduced in the 64th minute for Schade but failed to offer a significant upgrade in terms of creative output or ball retention.

Anton Stach - 6/10

Replaced the goalscorer Nmecha and provided some much-needed defensive energy, though he spent most of his time chasing shadows as the Netherlands dominated the closing stages.

Serge Gnabry - N/A

A late introduction in the 80th minute, he had little time to impact the scoreline.

Yannik Engelhardt - N/A

Came on as an 80th-minute substitute to help shore up the result.

Jurgen Klopp - 6/10

Klopp's tactical blueprint was clear in the first half, but the early loss of Havertz forced a rethink. While his side were efficient, his second-half substitutions failed to stem the tide of Dutch attacks, leading to the late heartbreak.