'There are not many 17-year-olds doing this!' – Jürgen Klopp makes surprise Germany call-up after narrowing squad down

Share Follow GOAL on Google

Germany head coach Jurgen Klopp has named a trimmed 24-man squad for upcoming UEFA Nations League fixtures against Serbia and the Netherlands. Bundesliga top scorer Niclas Fullkrug returns to the national team alongside a surprise first senior call-up for Borussia Monchengladbach's 17-year-old midfielder Wael Mohya.

Advertisement

Klopp trims Germany squad and hands teenager shock call-up

Germany head coach Jurgen Klopp has selected a 24-man squad for the final UEFA Nations League group fixtures against Serbia and the Netherlands. After naming 44 players in September, the 59-year-old streamlined his options while introducing Borussia Monchengladbach's 17-year-old sensation Wael Mohya.

Werder Bremen striker Niclas Fullkrug also returns following a prolific start to the season, leading the Bundesliga scoring charts with nine goals in eight games.

Injured Bayern Munich duo Serge Gnabry and Jamal Musiala miss out, alongside Leipzig defender David Raum, Nick Woltemade, and Karim Adeyemi.

Manager excited by Mohya potential while stressing duty of care

Speaking on his decision to select Mohya, who turns 18 in December, Klopp expressed admiration for the midfielder's rapid rise. "Wael Mohya is one of those cases where... there are not many 17-year-olds playing in the Bundesliga -- that alone is an outstanding feature. But he also does it well," Klopp stated.

Advertisement Advertisement

"As a coach, you don't just have the task of ensuring that the boys play in their best position and perform. You also have a duty of care."

Related Topics

"The younger the boys are, the greater that duty is. We agreed to take him with us to see him live in training for a week," the manager added.

Full 24-man Germany squad named for Nations League double-header

Klopp's selection features a mix of established international stars and promising young talents across all positions:

Goalkeepers: Alexander Nubel, Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Jonas Urbig.

Alexander Nubel, Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Jonas Urbig. Defenders: Waldemar Anton, Nathaniel Brown, Finn Jeltsch, Maximilian Mittelstadt, Nico Schlotterbeck, Jonathan Tah, Malick Thiaw, Philipp Treu.

Waldemar Anton, Nathaniel Brown, Finn Jeltsch, Maximilian Mittelstadt, Nico Schlotterbeck, Jonathan Tah, Malick Thiaw, Philipp Treu. Midfielders: Tom Bischof, Said El Mala, Brajan Gruda, Lennart Karl, Joshua Kimmich, Wael Mohya, Felix Nmecha, Aleksandar Pavlovic, Derry Scherhant, Florian Wirtz.

Tom Bischof, Said El Mala, Brajan Gruda, Lennart Karl, Joshua Kimmich, Wael Mohya, Felix Nmecha, Aleksandar Pavlovic, Derry Scherhant, Florian Wirtz. Forwards: Younes Ebnoutalib, Niclas Fullkrug, Kai Havertz.

Advertisement

"The more quality you have at your disposal, the harder those decisions become, and that's a good problem to have," Klopp noted regarding the depth of his selection.

Slide 4: Germany focus on decisive Nations League group clashes

The squad will convene at adidas headquarters in Herzogenaurach on Monday before travelling to Belgrade to face Serbia on Friday, 13 November.

Advertisement

Germany will then host group leaders the Netherlands at Berlin's Olympiastadion on Monday, 16 November, aiming to improve on a mixed start after securing one win from four matches.

Klopp's side sit on four points following a 2-0 victory over Serbia in October, a 1-1 draw in Amsterdam, and a winless double-header against Greece.